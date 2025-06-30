Liverpool have already rejected the chance to bring Alexander Isak to Anfield, with a former club director explaining why they decided to overlook the Sweden star to sign an alternative, while a trusted source has explained exactly why Newcastle do not have any concerns their star man will be lured away this summer.

The Reds are this summer’s biggest spending side in the Premier League so far, having already shaken hands on multiple transfers to the tune of £190m+ (at least €222m, $260m). However, despite welcoming seven new faces to Anfield – with Giorgi Mamardashvili (a deal done last summer), Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Freddie Woodman having already signed on the dotted line – Liverpool are not finished yet.

And with a new striker very much also on their radar, they have been strongly linked with a British record move for Newcastle talisman, Isak.

Such a deal, though, would be hugely difficult to pull off. Newcastle have absolutely zero desire to sell, while Isak is not agitating for a move and with three years left on his deal, it’s widely reported that any transfer would cost upwards of £150m (€175m, $205.5m).

Despite that, it has now emerged that Liverpool passed up on the chance to bring in the 139-goal Swede three years ago, with former Reds director of research, Ian Graham, revealing how Jurgen Klopp was convinced to sign Darwin Nunez instead.

And while Isak ultimately moved to St James’ Park for a fee topping out at £63m, Klopp was instead sold on the idea of Nunez as an alternative, with his deal ultimately costing Liverpool a then club-record £85m.

“Jurgen preferred Nunez,” Graham revealed in an interview with the Financial Times.

“Jurgen created a lot of success for the club, so it’s understandable why it moved in that direction.

“I’m happy to talk about my colleagues persuading Jurgen [in 2017] that Mo Salah was the player to buy instead of Julian Brandt.”

“And in 2022, he signed Darwin Nunez [for £70mn plus add-ons] instead of Alexander Isak.”

Alexander Isak: Liverpool snub defended amid new Newcastle stance

Despite that decision, Graham refuses to say a bad word for Klopp and fully understands when he went for Nunez, who at the time was considered the better prospect and better suited to Liverpool’s style of play.

“Both players, if you look at the top young centre-forwards in Europe, they would be number one and two – or two and three, but [Erling] Haaland was going to [Manchester] City and out of our price range.

“And it was still the case that we signed good players – in Nunez’s case, one of the best young strikers in Europe.”

Ironically, with Liverpool now willing to show Nunez the door for a fee that could ultimately prove less than half what they paid for him – Napoli remain in hot pursuit of the Uruguayan – the Reds have ambitious plans to sign a big-money upgrade and with Isak cited by sources as Arne Slot’s ‘dream addition’.

Yet, while Liverpool could have had Isak three years ago, Liverpool’s loss is very much Newcastle’s gain.

And according to Lee Ryder, the chief Newcastle writer for Chronicle Live, he insists manager Eddie Howe has ‘no fears’ the striker ‘will need settling down’ at St James’ Park, nor push for a transfer away this summer.

And with Howe described as ‘relaxed’ over the situation, and having held ‘quiet talks’ over a new deal, Ryder is adamant that Newcastle fans have zero reason to fear the loss of their talismanic star.

‘He is not the type to push for a move,’ Ryder adds, before insisting Newcastle are ‘under no pressure to sell, bow down to any demands or make any decisions’ over parting ways with the 52-times capped star.

