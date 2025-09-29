Liverpool are making plans to sign not one, but TWO new defenders in the 2026 transfer windows, with sources revealing to TEAMtalk which player is at the very top of manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes’ wishlist.

The Merseysiders splashed out huge sums over the summer to further improve Slot’s title-winning squad, with £440m (€505m, $600m) spent on adding several top-class talents. And while a large portion of that was clawed back through player sales, Liverpool are once again very much seen as the team to beat in this season’s title race.

Despite 19 senior players either arriving or leaving Anfield this summer, Slot’s squad still looks a little light in the centre of defence. And while Giovanni Leoni effectively arrived as a replacement for Jarell Quansah, who was sold to Bayer Leverkusen, a season-ending injury to the Italian teenager – unluckily sustained on his Reds debut – means Liverpool now look slightly vulnerable in the position.

Those fears are compounded by the fact that key centre-half Ibrahima Konate falls out of contract next summer and continues to attract strong interest from Real Madrid.

And while captain Virgil van Dijk remains a model of consistency in the heart of defence and the benchmark for central defenders the world over to reach, the fact he is now 34 naturally means old Father Time will catch up on the Dutchman at one point in the not-too-distant future.

As a result, Liverpool have been linked with a plethora of new centre-halves in recent weeks.

And while Marc Guehi continues to be linked in the wake of his failure to secure a deadline day move to Merseyside, the Reds are also being touted with moves for a number of other top options, and with their four-man wishlist now also including Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano, Ronald Araujo of Barcelona and Juventus lynchpin Gleison Bremer.

With Fabrizio Romano now delivering a damning update on Konate’s future and with the acceptance that Van Dijk will likely move on in summer 2027, future planning is already underway at Anfield.

And we understand that TWO defenders will likely be targeted over the coming transfer windows, and with sources naming the player very much at the top of Slot’s wishlist…

Marc Guehi still Liverpool’s top transfer target – sources

With Guehi’s contract at Selhurst Park due to expire next summer, Liverpool hope they can land the England defender either as a free agent next summer, or as a cut-price signing in the winter window.

As a result, our transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed the 25-year-old very much remains Slot and Hughes’ priority.

“Guehi is the preferred option for Liverpool, there is no doubt about that,” Jones stated. “Their stance on him has not changed since the failed move in the last transfer window and there is a very strong belief that he would fit well with their playing system and future vision.

“Obviously they can not control Guehi’s thoughts from this moment and there is always a chance another club could turn his head, but they very much hope to sign him next year.

“Through the blueprints they have for how this team evolves and the data they have on Guehi and how their defenders need to play, he completely fits. It’s not even just his defensive ability that excites them, it is also his decision making on the ball and his ability to play out of defence. He really is a good all-around fit.

“It would be mad of them to not have other players on their radar too because we are fast approaching a time when the centre of their defence needs a shake-up. Van Dijk is in his mid-thirties and Konate could be leaving. But in an ideal world, I still believe they want Guehi and would take him over any other option.”

Slot has also come clean on his disappointment at failing to land Guehi on deadline day, explaining last week: “I think it would be a bit ridiculous if I deny that we were close to signing him. It was so out in the open that it would be ridiculous.

“It’s a pity, not only for us but also for the player. But he’s in a good place playing at Palace, where he won the Charity Shield and FA Cup with a very good manager.”

Despite that, there are growing claims Liverpool could look to land a second defender next summer.

As a result, German journalist Christian Falk has talked up the prospects of Bayern Munich star Upamecano moving to Anfield as a free agent next summer.

“It is true that Liverpool are looking at Dayot Upamecano,” Falk began. “Bayern have been trying to give Upamecano a new contract for months – I think it’s coming up to a year of talks – and the time is running out, because next summer he’s a free agent, and it makes him so interesting for many, many clubs.

“Liverpool, of course, have the same situation with Ibrahima Konate – he’s also going to be a free agent next summer. And yes, if Liverpool can get a player like Dayot Upamecano for free, that’s pretty good business.

“That said, every top club in the world is looking at him; I heard that Real Madrid is very, very interested in him. Also, the player is understood to be on the list at Manchester United and PSG.”

Falk continued: “With Liverpool, we now have another big side ready to take part in the poker. That makes it very hard for Bayern Munich, as I heard that the Bundesliga champions don’t want to pay him the salary he’s looking for.

“That’s why things have gone a little bit quiet about his contract talks, which could be really dangerous for Bayern, as he’s very important for the defence.”

