Liverpool will be signing a player ready to become the ‘complete centre forward’ in Hugo Ekitike after a ringing endorsement from an observer and with full details emerging on the deal, the Reds have agreed with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Merseysiders are closing in on a deal to add the 23-year-old French striker to their already impressive summer recruitment drive that has already seen five new signings arrive this summer. And with a fee worth up to €95m (£82m, $110m) now agreed with Eintracht Frankfurt, it should not be long before Liverpool add the former PSG frontman to their attacking options ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Incredibly, they may not be done there yet, and, amid ongoing links to both Rodrygo and Marc Guehi, there are some growing suggestions that Arne Slot and Richard Hughes are still active in their quest to still prise Alexander Isak away from Newcastle.

However, the next one over the line looks certain to be Ekitike, and ahead of his move to Anfield, Liverpool have been told they are about to land on a player destined to become one of the world’s best.

In a piece for The Athletic, their Bundesliga writer Seb Stafford-Bloor has provided a detailed analysis of what the Reds should expect from the striker, who currently has 50 goals from 151 career games to his name.

And he says the Frenchman is ‘fast becoming an excellent player’ who can be ‘devastating on the counter-attack’ while citing his goal away at Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League in April, before explaining his versatility, adding: ‘Either through the middle or down the left of the attack, he was a menace.’

Having listed his ability on the counter-attack as one of those qualities, Stafford-Bloor then named five more exceptional qualities the Reds can look forward to.

‘He seemed to grow into the gaps left by [Omar] Marmoush, becoming more central to Frankfurt’s attacking game in the new year. In addition, while most obviously a technical player, he can be a formidable penalty box target, too, and has shown an aerial presence that can take defenders by surprise.

‘Combine that with his capacity to beat defenders one-on-one, either through speed or skill, and you have the portrait of a player evolving into a complete forward.’

Two Hugo Ekitike weaknesses named as full Liverpool deal emerges

While Stafford-Bloor has been quick to point out Ekitike’s qualities, he insists he is not the finished product yet and has also pinpointed two areas of improvement for the striker that he will need to work on if he is to fully establish himself as one of the best in the world.

And the journalist highlights his tendency for ‘snatching at chances’, and claims he now must ‘become more efficient’ after the Reds committed to what appears to be the second-largest fee, after Florian Wirtz, in their history.

Some supporters have indeed questioned the fee being paid out to Frankfurt for Ekitike, which, in Romano’s words, will be for a fee over €90m (£78m, $105m) and potentially reaching €95mn (£82m, $110m).

Romano has also confirmed Ekitike has agreed a six-year deal at Anfield through to summer 2031, with the 23-year-old ‘only wanting’ to join Liverpool this summer.

However, the game’s top strikers do cost those sort of fees these days and as per FBref, Ekitike ranked among the top 10% of centre-forwards in Europe’s five main leagues last season with his match averages for shots, assists, non-penalty xG, shot-creating actions, progressive carries and successful take-ons.

And while his xG is something to work on (he scored an underperforming 6.6 in the Bundesliga last season), the French striker still made a big impression during his time with the German club, notching 26 goals and 14 assists across all 64 appearances for Frankfurt, in total.

Hopefully, Slot will be landing on a player destined to become more complete than Darwin Nunez, with the Uruguayan strongly linked with a move away this summer after an underwhelming season last time out under the Dutchman.

