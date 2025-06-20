Liverpool are on the verge of confirming two major transfers, with Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez set to join Bayer Leverkusen superstar Florian Wirtz at Anfield imminently.

Arne Slot’s side have got off to an exciting start in the transfer window, signing right-back Jeremie Frimpong from Leverkusen, before a record-breaking deal for attacking midfielder Wirtz was sealed for between £116m and £119.2m (up to €140m / $160m) – with his medical set to be completed.

A new left-back has always been a top priority for Liverpool as they look to bring in competition for Andy Robertson, who is past his prime and linked with moves away.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed that Bournemouth ace Kerkez was a top target for Liverpool way back in September last year, and now his signing is set to be completed.

Reliable journalist Florian Plettenberg dropped a major update this morning (June 20).

“Milos Kerkez to Liverpool is considered to be a done deal! A full agreement has now been reached with Bournemouth, as the final details have been clarified,” Plettenberg posted on X.

“Long-term contract. The medical is already being prepared and is expected to take place next week, if everything goes according to plan.”

‘Liverpool is the only option’

Kerkez has always been very interested in the move to Liverpool. In fact, the 21-year-old said yes to the Anfield switch weeks ago, waiting on a club-to-club agreement.

Fletcher revealed in an update on June 5 that The Reds are prepared to offer Kerkez a five-year contract with an option for a sixth year, signalling their long-term vision for the young defender as a successor to Robertson.

It’s our understanding that a deal worth £40m is in the pipeline and now everything points towards a transfer around that price point being sealed.

Kerkez, a 23-times capped Hungarian international, is one of the most exciting young full-backs in Europe. He notched two goals and six assists for Bournemouth in 2024/25, and is only expected to improve as he gains experience.

In an interview earlier this week, Kerkez’s father, Sebastijan, stated that the move to Liverpool was just a matter of time.

“For us, Liverpool is the only option, we are not going anywhere else and we will not talk to other clubs,” Kerkez Sr said, per Blic.

“Personal terms have been agreed, we just need to sort out some details, but that is basically a done deal.”

Barring any dramatic last minute twists, Kerkez will complete his Liverpool medical next week and join his new teammates for pre-season, which was always the plan for The Reds.

IN FOCUS: Milos Kerkez vs Andy Robertson, 2024/25