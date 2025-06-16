Liverpool are ready to follow the planned signing of Florian Wirtz by activating moves for three more players this summer – and reports in Portugal claim the Reds are now prepared to bring in a top Sporting CP star seen as an ideal successor for a 22-year-old Arne Slot does not fully trust.

The Merseysiders have burst out of the transfer blocks this summer and have wasted little time in strengthening a Liverpool squad that cruised to the Premier League by a 10-point margin this season. And with Jeremie Frimpong soon drafted in as the replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, the breathtaking club-record addition of Wirtz really shows the Reds’ intent.

However, the estimated $140m (£119.2m, $162m) capture of Wirtz for a new British record fee will not signal the end of their summer incomings, with a report on Saturday revealing the Liverpool manager wanted three more additions after the German to supplement his squad further.

And while the next signing through the door is widely expected to be Milos Kerkez – the Bournemouth star due to sign for a fee of between £40m and £45m – it was revealed that the Reds boss is also keen to add a new central defender and a striker to his mix.

Now, per reports in Portugal, Slot is now ready to push hard to bring Goncalo Inacio to Anfield, a player previously on the wishlist of his Anfield successor, Jurgen Klopp.

The 23-year-old defender recently added the Nations League to the two domestic trophies he has picked up with the Portuguese club, meaning he is well-versed in the process of picking up major honours.

And according to O Jogo, officials from the Reds have been keeping a close eye on the player for several months now, with the view to bringing him to Anfield this summer.

And while the player has a €60m (£51m, $69m) exit clause in his deal in the Portuguese capital, it’s reported that Liverpool hope to negotiate a lower fee for the 16-times capped Portugal international.

DON’T MISS 🔴 Liverpool ‘100% convinced’ they’ve sealed next signing after Florian Wirtz

Liverpool transfer news: Sporting star to replace 22-year-old Reds star

It’s easy to see why the Reds are so keen on bringing Inacio to Anfield. According to FBref, he ranks among the top 5% of centre-halves in Europe’s top seven leagues this season, across numerous metrics, including non-penalty goals (0.12), non-penalty xG (0.1), shot-creating actions (1.72) and progressive passes (7.34).

In addition, he’s in the top 10% for assists (0.08) and progressive carries (1.28) per game.

A calming presence in front of the defence, his arrival would not only present a possible new central defensive partner for Virgil van Dijk, but would also provide the Reds with a possible long-term successor for the influential Dutchman too.

Furthermore, with doubts still lingering over whether Ibou Konate will sign a new deal, the possible arrival of Inacio will at least ensure the Reds won’t be left short if they’re forced into the sale of the France international to ensure they’re not stung by another high-profile, free-transfer exit next summer.

However, the player sources understand he is most likely to replace is Jarell Quansah.

The 22-year-old made his breakthrough under Klopp in the 2023/24 season, making 33 appearances in total.

Sadly, things have not gone as well under his successor, with Slot having used the 22-year-old far more sparingly this season, making a total of just four starts in the Premier League and two in the Champions League.

And having been cleared to leave Anfield this summer for a fee of around £35m to £40m, it’s reported he could become the third player traded between the Reds and Bayer Leverkusen in recent weeks.

As a result, it’s felt that Slot is ready to greenlight his sale and, if reports in Portugal are accurate, Inacio will be the man to come in as his upgrade.

Liverpool transfer round-up: Robertson, Atletico latest; two attacking exits worth £90m near

Meanwhile, a new report claims Andy Robertson has made it clear he wants to join Atletico Madrid this summer, with the LaLiga giants banking on Liverpool doing them and the player a huge favour to seal the somewhat-surprise transfer.

Elsewhere, the Reds are growing hopeful that the sales of two of their unwanted attackers can soon be signed off, with a double exit poised to add a huge £90m to the Anfield transfer coffers and with Fabrizio Romano making clear one of those’s preferences this summer.

And on the subject of Wirtz, more details have emerged of the British record deal that will take the German to Liverpool this summer, with a big personal sacrifice leaving Bayern Munich stunned.

LIVERPOOL FC QUIZ: How much do you know about the Reds’ biggest signings down the years?