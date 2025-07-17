Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez could head to Saudi Arabia once the Reds finalise the signing of Hugo Ekitike, with a ‘gargantuan’ salary on offer from the Gulf State, per reports.

The Uruguayan international has been heavily linked with moves away from Anfield for months, after failing to nail down a consistent spot in Arne Slot’s starting XI.

Nunez, 26, started only eight Premier League matches last term and with Liverpool hurtling towards the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, he would fall further down the pecking order if he stayed.

According to Empire of the Kop, Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are preparing to make a huge push to sign Nunez this summer, after Italian giants Napoli ended their interest in the centre-forward.

The report claims that Al-Hilal have ‘made contact’ for Nunez, after a ‘request’ by their new manager, Simone Inzaghi. They are prepared to pay him an ‘astronomical salary’ of €20m-€25m (£17.3m-£21.7m / $23.2m-$29m) per year.

Liverpool are said to value Nunez at €70m (£60.7m / $81.1m), and Al-Hilal are willing to match that asking price.

Nunez’s preference is to remain in Europe, but Al-Hilal are hopeful that the huge pay packet on offer will be enough to change his mind. By comparison, Nunez currently earns a reported £7.3m per year with Liverpool, so the Saudi side could increase his salary by at least 137 percent.

Ekitike in, Nunez out for Liverpool?

Two sources – Fabrice Hawkins and Ben Jacobs – have confirmed Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Ekitike, over a six-year deal.

Reliable journalist David Ornstein subsequently stated a package worth ‘in excess’ of €80m / £70m is being worked on between the clubs.

This comes after Newcastle United had made an approach for Ekitike, but everything now points towards the 23-year-old, who notched 15 goals and eight assists in the Bundesliga last term, heading to Anfield instead.

But even before Liverpool lined up a deal for Ekitike, the expectation was for Nunez to leave this summer.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed on April 25 that Nunez is open to the idea of joining a Saudi club, and that looks increasingly likely as his options in Europe dwindle.

Atletico Madrid, Nottingham Forest and, interestingly, Newcastle have previously shown tentative interest in Nunez, per Galetti’s sources, but have ultimately decided against making a move, until now at least.

A switch to Al-Hilal will give Nunez the chance to almost triple his wages but also play consistent football ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

More talks are expected over his future if Ekitike’s signing is confirmed as expected, and Al-Hilal want to put themselves in the strongest position possible to seal a deal.

