Liverpool are locked in negotiations with Napoli over the sale of Darwin Nunez, with a new report revealing the gap in the club’s valuations of the striker.

The Reds paid a then-club-record fee of £85m (including add-ons) to sign Nunez in 2022, but the 26-year-old has largely failed to live up to his price tag at Anfield.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Arne Slot is willing to offload Nunez this summer, if Liverpool are able to sign a replacement.

Italian champions Napoli have emerged as leading contenders to sign the Uruguayan, with Antonio Conte a big admirer of the forward.

As per a report from Rousing the Kop, Napoli have offered €50m (£43m / $58.5m) for Nunez, but that has not been accepted. It’s claimed Liverpool want €75m (£64.6m / $87.9m) for the 26-year-old.

“Sources from both clubs confirm that a deal is not close, but they are not negative about the talks; they are progressing,” journalist Graeme Bailey told Rousing the Kop.

“Yes, the opening offer is wide of the mark, but from Napoli’s point of view, it highlights how serious they are about Nunez. They want him, and the player wants them. Liverpool are ready to move on from Nunez, but they want to recoup what they see as his value.”

Darwin Nunez out, Hugo Ekitike in for Liverpool?

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti confirmed Napoli’s interest in Nunez on June 17, and now talks over a deal are advancing.

Sources informed us that the possibility of Victor Osimhen being involved in the deal has also been floated, amid Galatasaray’s attempts to sign him permanently following a successful loan last term.

While Osimhen is not the top priority for Liverpool manager Slot, the Nigerian striker could still come under consideration.

However, one forward Liverpool definitely like is Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike, who could be signed as a replacement for Nunez.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano shared a big update on the Reds’ pursuit of Ekitike.

“His future remains open, but from what I am hearing, the Premier League still remains the most likely destination for a striker who did fantastically last season,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“And I would maintain Liverpool as one of the options, because they have always had a strong interest in his signing. Let’s see what happens now with the timings, because Nunez’s exit will be important to understand how Liverpool move forward with Ekitike and more options up front.”

In a warning to the Reds, though, Romano added: “There is still interest from more English clubs and I am told the race remains quite open. But the story is not yet done, and I am sure we will be back in the next weeks to discuss Ekitike and a move to the Premier League.”

