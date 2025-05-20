Eintracht Frankfurt have given the clearest indication yet that they are ready to allow Hugo Ekitike to leave the club this summer amid claims Liverpool are strongly pushing to sign the striker, and with two trusted sources revealing why signing the Frenchman looks a more realistic prospect than Alexander Isak.

The Reds will finally get their hands on the Premier League title trophy on Sunday once their final league game of the season at home to Crystal Palace is finished, before embarking on an open-top bus parade of the city the very next day. But while supporters will quite rightly lap up the celebrations, those in power at Liverpool FC are working hard to ensure a new period of dominance at Anfield is set to unfold.

To that end, manager Arne Slot – backed by a vast pot of transfer cash this summer – is embarking on a series of squad improvements – and it’s claimed as many as SIX high end targets could be signed.

And with two additions closing in to bolster the defence, in Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong, Liverpool are now ready to turn their focus towards strengthening in attack. With that in mind, Liverpool are casting admiring glances towards Newcastle star Isak, who would be their dream signing.

But with the Swede’s asking price making a move improbable at best, Liverpool are now understood to have instead turned their focus towards the signing of Ekitike, who has enjoyed an excellent season in the Bundesliga.

Now the Reds’ chances of a deal have been catapulted after Eintracht Frankfurt’s chief executive, Markus Krosche, conceded his sale is a very real possibility this summer, despite their qualification for the Champions League.

“He’s one of the most interesting strikers on the European market. Hugo has to decide that, I’m glad we have him. If he decides otherwise, it’s our belief that if a player develops faster than us, we let him go,” Krosche told Sport1.

“Hugo is an exceptional player who played a major role in our qualification for the Champions League. He certainly still has a lot of potential for development as he’s only 22 years old.”

How much Ekitike would cost and why he’s more likely than Isak for Liverpool

Per reports, Frankfurt could reportedly demand as much as €100m (£84.1m, $112.5m) for the France Under-21 striker this summer. And while that seems like a steep asking price, it is some way lower than the £150m figure being bandied about for Isak.

Furthermore, with the Bundesliga side seemingly giving the green light for his big-money sale, Liverpool would certainly find a deal that much easier to strike than they would for Isak.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs is also adamant that Ekitike is now the striker at the forefront of Liverpool’s thinking.

“With Darwin Nunez expected to leave, a new striker is expected to come in. I still keep hearing Hugo Ekitike,” Jacobs told Givemesport.

“And in addition to that, we know that Liverpool are one of the clubs that think Alexander Isak, if he genuinely is available, would be a perfect fit.

“In theory, he would be their top target, but again, if he’s not genuinely available, they’re not the kind of club to waste their time. And in addition to that, Benjamin Sesko has become high in Liverpool’s thinking as well.”

That’s a claim also backed up by the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele, who recently confirmed the wiry 6ft 3in frontman is now the striker the Reds are ‘most interested in’ this summer.

In a Q&A in the Mail, the journalist replied: “Hugo Ekitike is the name that pops up the most when I speak to people, so I think it is fair to say he is one to keep a close eye on.

“The France Under 21 star has scored 19 goals and made eight assists for Eintracht Frankfurt this season and ticks a lot of boxes in terms of his age profile and experience – he is playing every week in a top league and has European experience, too.”

A move to bring Ektike to Anfield would also be backed by Jamie Carragher.

Speaking on The Overlap USA, Carragher stated: “The one every club would like is Isak. I’m not sure we’re in a position where there’s absolutely great centre forwards around that you can take your pick.

“Do I think Liverpool can buy Isak? I don’t know. I’m not sure Liverpool would want to pay that type of money for that player, it’s not the model, the model is ‘we’ll get the next Isak’. Liverpool will be probably kicking itself thinking, ‘why didn’t we get Isak from Real Sociedad?’ I don’t think Liverpool will go break the bank for him.

“There’s the lad at Eintracht Frankfurt who scored against Tottenham, that smacks to me the type of player Liverpool would sign.

“He’s 22, he’s at a club who’d be a selling club, done very well there, went to PSG as a very young boy after lighting up the French league, but it didn’t quite work out for him. He’s got great numbers and the type of player that Liverpool would sign rather than maybe going for an Isak.”

