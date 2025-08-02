Liverpool look set to move on quickly from their failed bid for Alexander Isak by launching an offer for Rodrygo – and they are fuelled by claims that the Real Madrid star has already ‘approved an informal offer of personal terms’.

The Premier League champions have been the most active side in the market this summer as Arne Slot looks to build on his title-winning squad and help create a trophy dynasty at Anfield. And while close to £300m (€344m, $398m) has already been spent, Liverpool are far from done this summer and still want to add at least one more top attacker to their ranks.

To that end, their pursuit of Isak has been well documented and while an opening £110m offer for the Newcastle striker was immediately rejected by Newcastle, the prospects of Liverpool returning with a new and improved second bid for the Swede have been talked up on Saturday morning.

In the meantime, Liverpool are also setting their sights on another attacking addition in the form of Rodrygo.

The Brazilian has been cleared to leave Real Madrid this summer after falling down the pecking order under new manager Xabi Alonso.

And with Liverpool understood to have employed super-agent Pini Zahavi to try and broker terms of an agreement with the Spanish giants, fresh reports on Saturday morning now believe an agreement is reaching closer for Liverpool.

That’s according to ESPN Brasil, via The Standard, who claim that the Premier League champions have already made contact with Rodrygo’s agents ahead of a first formal bid.

Journalist Siro Lopez claims that Rodrygo has agreed personal terms with the Reds, writing: “Liverpool have spoken to the entourage of Rodrygo, and the Real Madrid forward has approved an informal offer of personal terms.”

Those claims are backed up by DAVEOCKOP, who claims Liverpool want Rodrygo not just to secure a great signing but also in order to ‘land a psychological blow to Real Madrid’, with the Reds ‘ready to mount a strong bid’ for the winger who’s thought to be valued by Los Blancos at €90m [£78m].

His report explains: ‘What adds intrigue to the situation is that some in Spain believe Liverpool’s pursuit of Rodrygo isn’t just about filling a vacancy – it’s also about landing a psychological blow to Real Madrid. With the Spanish giants known for poaching top talent themselves, Liverpool could see this as an opportunity to reverse the dynamic.’

What about Isak as Liverpool chances of Rodrygo deal emerge

AS journalist Eduardo Burgos has also conducted an interview in which he explained just how achievable a deal is for Liverpool, rating their prospects of at 70/30 in their favour.

“It’s genuine. Liverpool already held talks with his camp. They sent an emissary to Madrid to talk to his family, and Rodrygo is happy with the interest,” Burgos stated.

“He’s open to a move. He always liked the Premier League. Two summers ago, even [Manchester] City tried to sign him. Guardiola called him a few times. He appreciated the gesture but in the end his preference was to stay in Madrid.

“His preference has now changed and now he’s hoping to leave…I think he will leave because he wants to be the star of the team, and [at Real Madrid] it will be very, very difficult, almost impossible. I think it’s not 50-50; it’s maybe 70-30. He’s open to a move and I think Liverpool may make a move.”

So how would such a move affect Liverpool’s plans for Isak?

Reports on Friday evening suggested they were ready to walk away from a deal after seeing their opening bid rejected.

“Liverpool have no plans as it stands to bid again for Alexander Isak this window. Nature of #NUFC’s rebuttal means Liverpool will NOT follow up with a second offer,” Jacobs posted on X. “Regarded as futile unless Newcastle change their stance and contact Liverpool. Offer rejected was £110m. Terms with Isak not a problem.”

However, both Fabrizio Romano and Keith Downie of Sky Sports News insist the Reds could come back in with an improved deal.

And with a triple sale set to boost Liverpool’s finances further, a sensational deal for both Rodrygo AND Isak cannot be ruled out at this stage, despite looking more likely that it will be one or the other.

