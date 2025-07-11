Liverpool are reportedly preparing to engage in initial discussions over a deal to sign an elite Darwin Nunez replacement this summer, although they will need to sanction an exit for the Uruguay frontman first.

The Reds have already been hugely active in the summer window, bringing in Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Armin Pecsi and keeper Freddie Woodman for a combined fee of £187million (€217m / $253m), but they are not stopping there as Arne Slot’s pursuit for a new No.9 picks up pace.

However, Nunez needs to be offloaded in order to facilitate Slot’s wish, with Liverpool currently locked in talks with Serie A giants Napoli over a move for the 26-year-old former record signing.

It’s a move that Nunez has already said yes to, with a report from Rousing the Kop claiming that Napoli have offered €50m (£43m / $58.5m), although that has not been accepted. It’s claimed Liverpool want €75m (£64.6m / $87.9m) for the 26-year-old.

One issue for the Italian outfit is the need to offload prolific frontman Victor Osimhen first, with a proposed move to Galatasaray in danger of collapse if the Turkish giants if they do not meet Napoli’s €75m (£65m/$88m) asking price.

Should that deal go through and Nunez completes his switch to Naples, a fresh report from GiveMeSport states that Liverpool intermediaries have given Eintracht Frankfurt encouragement that they are ready to ‘open talks over a deal for frontman Hugo Ekitike‘.

The report adds that the Bundesliga giants are now confident that they will secure the entirety of their £86million (€100m / $116.7) demands for Ekitike before the transfer window slams shut.

While Chelsea, Newcastle and Saudi sides Al-Hilal and Al-Qadsiah have also been monitoring the 23-year-old frontman’s situation in Germany, Liverpool remain the favourites to secure his signature.

Frankfurt standing firm as Liverpool prep huge Ekitike offer

The report adds that Frankfurt are adamant that their resolve will pay off and there is hope that Liverpool will up the ante by formally showing their hand in the coming days in their efforts to sign Ekitike.

The France Under-21 has been described as an ‘elite’ talent due to his productivity in the final third, having scored 22 goals in 48 games in all competitions for Frankfurt last season.

And GMS reports that Liverpool now have a ‘golden opportunity’ to negotiate terms for Ekitike, especially given that other suitors are not prepared to get in a bidding war for the player.

However, at this stage, there is zero chance of the Reds trying a lowball offer for Ekitike, with Frankfurt under no pressure to sanction the Frenchman’s exit – given that he still has four years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket more than £80,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered.

Liverpool have retained a genuine interest in acquiring Ekitike, having ruled out moves for previous targets Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres, while a swoop for Newcastle’s Alexander Isak has now been completely shut down.

