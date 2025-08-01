Liverpool are ready to launch a new and improved bid for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, with the Reds set to go much closer to the Magpies’ valuation, per reports.

Isak, 25, has verbally agreed to join Liverpool after informing Newcastle that he wants to leave St James’ Park this summer – a move that sent shockwaves through Tyneside.

Indeed, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed on July 24 that Isak wants OUT of Newcastle and is keen on joining Liverpool, and that has since been backed up by multiple outlets, with the transfer now moving towards completion.

News broke on Friday that Liverpool submitted a £120m plus add-ons bid for Isak, per Fabrizio Romano. If that had been accepted, it would have broken the British transfer record, set by the £116m Liverpool paid to sign Florian Wirtz earlier this summer.

Newcastle swiftly rejected Liverpool’s offer. The Merseysiders have wasted no time, however, and according to journalist DaveOCKOP, they are set to submit a new, staggering bid imminently.

“Liverpool now willing to pay Newcastle up to £80M up front with £50M next year + £10 add ons and preparing new bid,” he posted on X.

“Total £140M, but more appealing structure. Second bid could be with Newcastle as early as today.”

Liverpool getting closer to Newcastle’s Isak demands

TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Newcastle’s valuation of Isak stands at £150million and Eddie Howe’s side are yet to budge.

This means that Liverpool’s new reported bid of £140m, including add-ons, would fall £10m short of the Magpies’ price tag.

However, the Reds are doing all they can to close the deal and TEAMtalk understands that three more stars – Harvey Elliott, Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa – could be sold to help fund the move, as our insider Fletcher revealed on July 28.

Sources also say that Liverpool are willing to go as high as £150m, but they are trying to negotiate a lower fee first.

But another factor is also in play: Newcastle want to have a replacement for Isak lined up before green lighting the record-breaking sale of the Swede.

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is a top target and they are willing to match the German club’s demands and pay him lucrative wages, as we revealed on July 30, amid competition from Manchester United.

Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson have also been considered by Newcastle.

It’s possible that Newcastle could put the funds generated from Isak’s sale to signing two new strikers rather than just one, following the departure of Callum Wilson.

Liverpool are confident of striking to Isak soon and it will be interesting to see how long it takes for them to formally submit their second offer.

