Liverpool may have to wait longer than anticipated to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, with the Magpies reluctant to green-light the move for another few weeks at least, with a new reason for the delay explained in a new report.

The Reds have seen one bid of £110million rejected for Isak, 25, so far, and remain interested as they wait for Newcastle to sign a new front man to return with a new offer. Isak’s heart remains set on a switch to Anfield, leading to a drawn-out saga.

Newcastle had identified Benjamin Sesko as their top target, but with Manchester United now set to sign the RB Leipzig star, they are eyeing alternatives.

According to a report from Chronicle Live, the ‘transfer date’ for Isak ‘leaves Liverpool sweating as Newcastle United rolls out a new plan’ for the Swede’s future.

Despite being told to train alone by Eddie Howe, ‘Chronicle Live understands that Isak is not isolated by the rest of the squad and hasn’t been shunned, with senior team-mates supporting him amid the summer uncertainty.’

The report states that Newcastle are ‘not in a hurry to see the sight of Isak in a Liverpool shirt going up against them in the opening home fixture of the season on August 25’.

The report adds: ‘That’s another thing Newcastle have control over as they aim to start the season in a positive manner and insiders feel that they are hardly going to “assist” the Reds into getting three points.’

Newcastle ramp up Alexander Isak replacement hunt

As mentioned, along with Newcastle reportedly not wanting to strengthen Liverpool before they face each other on August 25, they are also reluctant to sell Isak before they line up a replacement.

Porto striker Samu Aghehowa has since been identified as an alternative to Sesko for Newcastle, as called by TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher on July 31, and later backed up by David Ornstein.

There is also a strong possibility that Newcastle sign two new strikers following the departure of Callum Wilson, with Brentford’s Yoane Wissa remaining a target, along with Paris Saint-Germain’s Randal Kolo Muani.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot, meanwhile, refused to be drawn on speculation surrounding Isak in a recent press conference, though he hinted that Darwin Nunez may well join Saudi club Al-Hilal imminently.

“As you know, from me and I think every manager works like this, you never talk about players that are not yours,” Slot said.

“I can talk about Hugo [Ekitike], who we have signed and who has done really well until now.

“We are very happy with the squad and have every reason to be happy because we won the league last season. OK, players left but we brought players in as well and youngsters are doing good.

“At this moment of time, Darwin [Nunez] might leave, indeed, but things are not signed so we need to wait a few days until that is completely done but there is indeed a chance he is going to leave.”

