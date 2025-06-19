Liverpool manager Arne Slot with caption: One in, one out

Liverpool are ‘in talks’ with Bayer Leverkusen over another eye-catching transfer that could see Jarell Quansah join the German side, and The Reds have already identified a potential replacement.

Liverpool have already signed right-back Jeremie Frimpong for £30m from Leverkusen, and a second deal worth between £116m and £119.2m (up to €140m / $160m) for Florian Wirtz is on the verge of being finalised, with his medical taking place today (June 19).

Leverkusen will have plenty of funds at their disposal this summer and have identified 22-year-old defender Quansah as a key target.

According to Sky Sports and multiple other sources, Leverkusen are ‘in talks to sign Quansah’ in a ‘separate’ deal to the one that will see Wirtz head to Anfield.

Quansah – who has been in contention to make his England debut in recent months – signed a new five-year contract at Liverpool last October.

However, Leverkusen are now pushing to sign the youngster, and their positive relationship with Liverpool could help ease negotiations. Quansah is reportedly valued at around £40m.

Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and Everton have also been linked with Quansah, but Leverkusen are now the clear frontrunners to secure his signature.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘prepared’ to submit gargantuan Alexander Isak bid as FIFTH source backs Newcastle raid claims

Liverpool plotting Marc Guehi swoop

Liverpool are keen to sign a new centre-back this summer who can replace Virgil van Dijk in the long-term, and Quansah’s departure would only intensify their pursuit.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has consistently reported that Crystal Palace skipper Marc Guehi is on Liverpool’s radar, and now the Merseysiders could launch a bid.

That’s according to DaveOCKOP, who reports that ‘should the Anfield club sanction the sale of Quansah this summer, the club have Crystal Palace’s Guehi high on their shortlist.’

Liverpool have already held talks with the 24-year-old’s representatives and it’s thought Guehi is open to taking on a new challenge, after leading The Eagles to FA Cup glory last term.

Another factor that places Guehi in a ‘favourable light’, per the report, is that he would be classed as a homegrown player – counting towards the quota required in a 25-man squad.

Chelsea reportedly have a 20% sell-on clause in Guehi’s contract following his move to Palace in 2021, which could drive up the defender’s price tag.

Palace turned down a reported bid of £70m from Tottenham in January but it’s thought that £45m could be enough to lure him from Selhurst Park this time around, given his contract expires this summer.

Chelsea are also keen on re-signing Guehi, so Liverpool must move quickly to win the race.

DON’T MISS: Ranking all Premier League clubs by transfer net spend in 2025: Liverpool six places behind Man Utd

Latest Liverpool news

🔴 Florian Wirtz ‘flies in’ for Liverpool medical as Fabrizio Romano confirms HUGE Anfield wages

🔴 Not Szoboszlai – BBC journalist names shock star Liverpool could now sell after Wirtz signing

🔴 Slot’s ‘dream target’ next with Liverpool ready to obliterate transfer record AGAIN – multiple sources

IN FOCUS: Jarell Quansah vs Marc Guehi