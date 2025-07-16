Liverpool are preparing to make a firm push to bring Real Madrid winger Rodrygo to Anfield with a strong report claiming they are ready to do ‘everything in their power’ to sign the Brazilian – but his arrival is likely to spell the end for one of Arne Slot’s most trusted stars.

The Merseysiders are leaving no stone unturned this summer in their quest to defend their Premier League title. With the best part of £190m (€220m, $255m) already spent since the window opened, Liverpool seem far from done yet, with two or three big signings still seemingly in their sights.

While much has been written over the past 24 hours over their pursuit of a new striker – and in particular, Alexander Isak – the Reds are also open to the idea of strengthening elsewhere across their attack, not least owing to the uncertainty around a couple of big-name stars.

To that end, Slot is reportedly chasing a deal for Rodrygo, whose own future at the Bernabeu has been thrust into uncertainty in recent weeks.

And with new Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso opening the door for his sale – the Brazilian being one of three players put on the market by Los Blancos this summer – both Arsenal and Liverpool have been strongly linked with moves.

However, after a strong report in Mundo Deportivo over the weekend revealed it was the Merseysiders who were leading the chase, Wednesday’s AS has taken it a giant leap forward by claiming Liverpool are now ready to open talks for his signing, with the player branded Slot’s ‘chosen one’ this summer.

Furthermore, they state the Reds have already employed super-agent Pini Zahavi to help broker the deal and be an intermediary in their operation.

It’s claimed Zahavi will be sent to Spain to start negotiations with Real Madrid in the ‘coming days or weeks’.

Real Madrid are understood to value the player at around the €100m (£86.5m, $118m) mark, though the Reds will hope Zahavi can help to drive that price down, while it is also stated that negotiations must be kept separate from Los Blancos’ interest in French defender Ibou Konate.

Liverpool looking at Rodrygo as Diaz replacement

The report claims Liverpool have raised the ante over a deal for Rodrygo after becoming concerned that Luis Diaz could force through an exit this summer.

The Colombian played a significant role under Slot last season as Liverpool won the title, with the 28-year-old enjoying his best season at Anfield to date, scoring 17 goals and adding eight assists from 50 appearances. Tactically savvy and able to play either off the left or as a false No.9, Diaz’s incredible work ethic was one of the unsung factors behind their march to title glory.

However, with his deal due to expire in 2027, the Reds are being put under pressure by the player and his agent to negotiate fresh terms. And while TEAMtalk understands that his salary has increased incrementally since arriving on a £55,000 a week deal, he is still one of the poorer-paid members of the Liverpool first-team squad.

As a result, a number of sides are spying an opportunity to prise the player away from Anfield. And though the Reds’ stance is strictly ‘not for sale’, having turned down a tasty opening offer from Bayern Munich on Tuesday, there remains a belief that he could yet depart if a bigger offer arrives on the table.

To that end, it’s certainly plausible that Liverpool are doing their due diligence on possible replacements.

The Reds are also big admirers of Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon, though such an operation would be extremely difficult to pull off and is further complicated by Liverpool’s current quest to sign Isak.

However, wth Los Blancos open to Rodrygo’s sale, that could prove the opening Liverpool need in landing a high-calibre Diaz replacement they need.

Liverpool transfer latest: Isak hopes boosted; Man Utd link

As far as Isak is concerned, there remains plenty of debate whether a deal is there to be done, given Newcastle’s obvious reluctance to sell.

However, a new report on Wednesday claims the Reds have received a boost in their quest to sign the Swede after learning the Newcastle United striker’s stance on a potential switch to Anfield, while another source makes a sensational revelation about a broken ‘promise’.

Should a move for Isak fail, a sensational report in the Daily Mail claims that Liverpool have an eye on a Manchester United forward as a potential alternative.

The Reds are also being credited with a raid on Chelsea for a forward who has fallen down the pecking order under Enzo Maresca.

On the outgoing front, Ibrahima Konate has responded to an offer from the Saudi Pro League, with the Liverpool central defender making his stance clear.

