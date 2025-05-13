Liverpool have scheduled face-to-face talks over the potential signing of Real Madrid star Rodrygo, and Xabi Alonso could reportedly help his former side seal a blockbuster deal.

Rodrygo was tipped to leave Madrid last summer due to the arrival of Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian forward ultimately stayed as he looked to form a deadly attacking partnership with Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

But Rodrygo’s goal contributions have dipped this season, while he has been forced to spend more time on the bench than usual.

He was an unused substitute in El Clasico on Sunday, where Barcelona picked up a 4-3 victory – despite an Mbappe hat-trick – to go seven points clear at the top of LaLiga and all but end the title race.

And with big chances afoot at the Bernabeu this summer, it seems Rodrygo is increasingly likely to depart Madrid, with Liverpool among his potential suitors.

The transfer could be aided by Alonso, who has agreed to leave Bayer Leverkusen and take over from Carlo Ancelotti as the next Madrid boss.

As per Spanish source Cadena SER, Rodrygo is the forward most likely to be sold in the summer as Alonso is plotting a lethal front two of Mbappe and Vinicius.

Despite favouring a 3-4-2-1 formation at Bayer Leverkusen, the report claims Alonso will operate with a 5-3-2 or 4-4-2 formation at the Bernabeu – and that will mean there is no place for Rodrygo in the starting line-up.

According to Anfield Index, the 24-year-old’s agent and other members of his camp are ‘expected in Liverpool for talks imminently’.

Liverpool are ‘set for crunch talks’ as they ‘ramp up’ their bid to sign the world-class winger.

Rodrygo is described as a long-term target for Liverpool and they will try to get a deal over the line in the coming weeks.

DON’T MISS 🔴

Liverpool in ‘advanced talks’ to sign ‘lethal’ star who’s quicker than Mo Salah

Chelsea thunder towards £50m signing as seven-year contract offer stuns Liverpool

Rodrygo to Liverpool ramps up

Liverpool chiefs feel the 33-cap Brazil international is being undervalued at Madrid and believe he can thrive under Arne Slot from next season onwards.

The Reds have initiated a move for Rodrygo amid uncertainty over the futures of forward quartet Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa.

Rodrygo’s frustration has ‘peaked’ after he was benched for El Clasico. The player loves Madrid but may have to leave in order to prioritise game time.

Rodrygo has often had to accommodate Vinicius by playing on the right, even though his preferred position would be on the left flank. If Diaz leaves Anfield, then Rodrygo could replace him and take up his ideal role at left wing.

It was revealed on Thursday that Liverpool had made contact with Rodrygo’s representatives as they look to get revenge on Madrid for the capture of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Manchester United and Arsenal have also been linked with the superstar, though it is Liverpool who seemingly hold the strongest interest in bringing him to the Premier League.

Los Blancos have been backed to hold out for €100million (£85m / $113m) before selling Rodrygo. Liverpool, however, will try to push that price down by pointing out his current struggle for starts.

Liverpool transfer news: Forward alternative; exciting deal tipped

Meanwhile, Liverpool have hatched a plan as they also eye a brilliant Serie A forward valued at £51m.

Plus, a journalist has predicted Liverpool to win the chase for a highly rated £45m star.

“I’d be surprised if that doesn’t happen,” he said.

QUIZ: Most expensive signings 2012-2023