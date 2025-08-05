Liverpool are reported to be considering a shock raid on Brentford for their defensive stalwart Nathan Collins, with a trusted journalist revealing the Bees’ stance and what it means for Marc Guehi also coming to light.

The Premier League champions have been headline news all summer over their incredible transfer spree, that has already seen six top-quality new faces added to Arne Slot’s squad. And while close to £300m (€345m, $399m) has already been spent this summer at Anfield, Liverpool are showing no signs of letting up yet.

Indeed, while their highly-publicised pursuit of Alexander Isak has rightfully grabbed the headlines, it is easy to forget that Slot is also still in desperate need of adding a new central defender to his squad.

A pre-season injury to Joe Gomez, coupled with the sale of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen, has shown Slot just how limited his options are in that department.

Indeed, with interest in Crystal Palace star Guehi well documented, but with the Reds currently unwilling to match the FA Cup winners’ £45m valuation, journalist Sam Cohen claims the Reds are considering a move for Brentford defender Collins as an alternative.

Writing on his X account, Cohen also revealed the Bees’ stance on a prospective sale: ‘Understand Liverpool hold interest in Brentford CB Nathan Collins. Brentford insist not for sale, and sources say any move is currently seen as unlikely.’

The 24-year-old is one of the most consistent central defenders around and has already been linked with a move to Arsenal earlier this year, suggesting that some of the bigger clubs are now starting to cast admiring glances towards the 30-times capped Ireland international.

What about Liverpool interest in Marc Guehi?

It’s easy to see why the Reds would hold an interest in the Brentford captain. With 115 Premier League appearances to his name and regarded as one of the most complete centre-halves around, the 6ft 4in stopper does look ready for a move to a bigger club.

The Bees, for their part, will be loath to lose another of their top talents this summer, with Christian Norgaard (Arsenal), Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen) and Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United) already departing across the close season.

And with the player handed the armband by new manager Keith Andrews in the wake of the former’s move to Emirates Stadium, he is certainly a player they cannot afford to lose, and especially with forward Yoane Wissa also wanted by the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle.

Speaking about him last season, former manager Thomas Frank certainly rates the 24-year-old highly.

“Now he has more consistency and his composure on the ball is good. He can find passes in the pockets, the diagonals and the balls in behind. He is very good. This year, he has made some crucial blocks, defending the goal and the box very well.

“He has just got more consistency in the way he plays.

“Another important thing is the concentration. I think his concentration levels have gone up and the best players in the world have got the ability to concentrate for 90 minutes.”

We understand the Bees rate the defender in the £40m bracket, but could demand more in an attempt to push Liverpool off the scent.

In the meantime, the Reds do remain fixed on what is seen as the ‘opportunistic’ signing of Guehi this summer – though any move is likely to be made late in the summer window and with Richard Hughes of the belief that the Eagles will be forced to compromise on their demands.

