Liverpool are prioritising a move for Real Madrid star Rodrygo, TEAMtalk understands, after Bayern Munich reached a ‘total agreement’ to sign Luis Diaz, though two other replacement options are on the Reds’ shortlist.

Reliable journalist David Ornstein, of the Athletic, has revealed that Bayern have now finalised the signing of Diaz, who will join the German giants on an initial four-year contract.

“Bayern Munich reach total agreement with Liverpool to sign Luis Diaz,” Ornstein posted on X.

“Deal for 28yo winger €75m+ (£65.5m / $88.1m), permission granted to travel for medical. Proposed 4+1yr contract at #FCBayern.”

Liverpool will now step up their pursuit of a replacement and TEAMtalk understands that Rodrygo, 24, remains TOP of Liverpool’s shortlist. He has notched 68 goals and 51 assists in 270 games for Madrid, and would arguably be an upgrade on Diaz.

Rodrygo would also give the Reds another option in the striker position, as he can play anywhere across the front three – something that appeals to Arne Slot’s side.

He has been rumoured to be leaving the Bernabeu all summer, with Tottenham also linked, but Madrid’s asking price is a big stumbling block for suitors…

Liverpool shortlist TWO Rodrygo alternatives

TEAMtalk revealed on July 20 that Madrid will demand a minimum of €90million (£78m / $105m) if Liverpool move for Rodrygo this summer.

This makes a deal less likely a this stage, and Liverpool have identified two potential alternatives to the Brazilian.

We understand that Liverpool hold firm interest in Lyon’s 20-year-old winger Malick Fofana, who is also a top target for Merseyside rivals Everton.

Everton have had one offer of £31.5million, plus add-ons, rejected by Lyon, and they remain in talks with the French club over a deal.

However, Liverpool could now submit a rival offer and have the advantage of being able to offer Fofana, 20, the chance to play in the Champions League.

Lyon want €50million (£43.7m / $58.7m) including add-ons for Fofana and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool or Everton are willing to go that high. The youngster scored 11 goals and made six assists in 41 appearances across all competitions last term.

If a deal for Fofana becomes difficult, we understand that they could move for RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa instead.

€35million (£30.6m / $41.1m) could be enough to sign Nusa, 20, who notched five goals and seven assists for Leipzig last season.

There are other names also being considered by Liverpool, but Rodrygo, Fofana, and Nusa are the three profiles that have already been discussed internally and well-rated by several people within the club’s management.

