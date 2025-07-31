Liverpool are gearing up to launch a blockbuster £150million bid for Newcastle United’s star striker Alexander Isak, but sources indicate the Reds are biding their time for the perfect moment to strike.

The Swedish international has sent shockwaves through St. James’ Park by making it clear he wants to leave, even training away from the club in Spain with his former side, Real Sociedad.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed exclusively revealed on July 24 that Isak wants OUT of Newcastle and is keen on joining Liverpool, and that has since been reported widely.

This bold move has infuriated Newcastle’s hierarchy, who feel Isak’s actions have been disrespectful and thrown their summer transfer plans into disarray.

Isak, 25, has been a standout performer for Newcastle since his £63 million move from Real Sociedad in 2022, scoring 35 goals in 67 Premier League appearances.

His pace, clinical finishing, and versatility have made him one of Europe’s most coveted forwards, and Liverpool sees him as the ideal addition to bolster their attacking options under Arne Slot.

With Darwin Nunez’s inconsistency and links with an exit, Isak has now become an even more important target for the Premier League Champions, and he wants the move.

READ MORE 🔴 Every completed Liverpool transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Liverpool waiting for big Newcastle development before making bid

Newcastle, though desperate to keep Isak, are scrambling to find a replacement in case he leaves, with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko emerging as their top target.

As revealed on July 30, Newcastle have tabled a substantial offer for the Slovenian striker, but fears are growing that Sesko prefers a move to Manchester United, who are also in the race for a new No 9.

Should Newcastle secure Sesko or another high-profile replacement, Liverpool are ready to capitalize, with insiders confirming their willingness to meet Newcastle’s £150million valuation for Isak.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on July 28 that Liverpool could sell three more stars after Luis Diaz to fund the £150million transfer – Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa and Nunez.

Meanwhile, Brentford’s Yoane Wissa is another target for Newcastle and he is pushing to leave Brentford and complete the switch to St James’ Park.

Newcastle are keen to sign two new options and they could try to land multiple strikers if they sell Isak for a record fee.

The situation has sparked tension on Tyneside, with Newcastle feeling betrayed by Isak’s conduct.

However, the club’s pragmatic approach to finding a successor suggests they may reluctantly sanction his departure if their demands are met.

For Liverpool, the timing is critical. A well-timed move could secure Isak’s signature and reshape their attack, but they must act swiftly as the transfer window nears its close. With the stakes this high, all eyes are on Merseyside and Tyneside to see how this saga unfolds.

RANKED 👉 The 25 biggest transfers in the 2025 summer transfer window: Luis Diaz in top 5

Latest Liverpool news

🔴 ‘Worried’ pundit tells Man City to sign top Liverpool target first

🔴 Liverpool hesitant to meet asking price of star they want signed BEFORE Isak

🔴 Alexander Isak transfer OFF for Liverpool as Newcastle owners reach MONUMENTAL decision – report

QUIZ: How well do you know Alexander Isak?