Liverpool have entered the frame for Newcastle United star Tino Livramento, a journalist has revealed, while the Reds are also keen on two Bundesliga team-mates worth a combined €180million (£156m).

Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea exposed yet more issues at right-back for Arne Slot, as the likes of Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernandez regularly exploited gaps between Ibrahima Konate and Curtis Jones. Liverpool’s current right-backs – Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong – have both had injury-hit campaigns, while Slot does not seem to trust the latter in a defensive capacity.

Liverpool have been linked with Denzel Dumfries to solve such problems, but Livramento is a new option under consideration…

Liverpool tracking Livramento

Even before Liverpool’s draw with Chelsea, transfer reporter Ben Jacobs told the Born ‘N Red YouTube channel: “Liverpool have always had appreciation for Tino Livramento, who is capable of playing right-back and left-back.

“He’s a player I expect Newcastle United to put available on the market.”

Contract talks between Livramento and Newcastle have stalled as the England star is open to discussing a transfer this summer.

The Magpies want around £70m before selling Livramento, in a move which would help them fund a squad rebuild.

Manchester City and Arsenal have generally been the main sides linked with the 23-year-old, but Liverpool could soon make a move of their own.

We confirmed on March 1 that City are drawing up a world-record bid to try and win the chase for Livramento.

He is not the only Newcastle player Liverpool are monitoring, as they are also admirers of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Double deal

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes hopes to snare both Yan Diomande and Assan Ouedraogo from RB Leipzig, as per reports.

We confirmed on April 21 that Liverpool have opened talks with Leipzig and Diomande’s entourage as they try to set up a potential €100m (£86.5m) move.

German outlet Bild have provided an update on Ouedraogo after recent reports claimed Liverpool are drawing up a €40m (£35m) offer.

They report that Liverpool are ‘keen on Leipzig’s jewel’, Ouedraogo. The transfer could be aided by the ‘good relationship’ between Liverpool and Leipzig from previous deals.

However, Ouedraogo will cost Slot’s side far more than €40m. We revealed in March that he is actually valued at €80-100m (£69-86.5m).

Our sources state that Manchester United are ‘crazy’ about the 20-year-old, setting up a potential battle between two of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Big exit claim

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is planning to leave at the end of the season and could even terminate his contract, Turkish source Fotomac have sensationally claimed.

Van Dijk’s contract runs for another year, but this report suggests the centre-back is ready for a new chapter at Galatasaray.

Van Dijk is ‘at the top of Galatasaray’s shortlist’ to elevate their defence, and he is supposedly ‘open’ to joining in what would be a shock transfer.

Previous reports in the Turkish press have mentioned Mohamed Salah as a target for Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, too.

While Salah is on his way out of Liverpool, Van Dijk is widely expected to stay for another year and help the Reds get back to their best.

Perhaps Galatasaray will be able to enter talks for the Dutchman in summer 2027.