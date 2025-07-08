Ibrahima Konate has reportedly made it clear that he would want to join Real Madrid if he were to leave Liverpool this summer after another new contract rejection sparked growing talk that his Anfield career is now over.

The France international enjoyed the best season of his career on Merseyside in 2024/25, making a telling contribution as Arne Slot’s men were crowned Premier League champions in the Dutchman’s maiden campaign.

However, his Liverpool future remains massively in doubt, given that he has just 12 months remaining on his contract and new deal talks are currently going nowhere.

Konate is currently understood to earn around £70,000-a-week (€81,000 / $100,000) but is said to be demanding £200,000-per-week (€230,000 / $270,000) if he is to even consider extending his stay.

Sky Sports reports that there has been no progress in talks over an extension and that Konate is eyeing a possible move to Madrid, while Marca states that the centre-back has now turned down two contract offers to stick with the Reds.

The 26-year-old was due back at Liverpool training on Tuesday, as Slot and his players returned to the AXA Training Center for the first time since May.

Liverpool’s players were originally due to return on Monday, but they were given an extra day off following the tragic passing of teammate Diogo Jota last Thursday.

Konate forced to wait for Real Madrid move

As for Konate’s growing desire to sign for Real Madrid, the centre-back could be forced to wait until the summer of 2026, by which time he will be a free agent.

Xabi Alonso’s side do not currently have a need to sign a new central defender, having recently signed Spain international Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth.

Konate, meanwhile, is also said to be attracting interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League, although he has no desire to move to the Middle East at this stage of his career.

The report from Marca adds that Real have earmarked Konate as a prime target in their ongoing strategy of pursuing players in the final year of their contracts – much like they did with Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rüdiger, and David Alaba.

Indeed, Madrid’s scouting and sporting management have been ‘working on Konate for months’, preparing to launch negotiations in January 2026 when pre-contract discussions become permissible.

