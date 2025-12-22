Liverpool manager Arne Slot is still keen on a deal for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi

Liverpool are planning to make three new signings in the January transfer window to combat their injury crisis, it has been revealed, while the Reds have made a shock decision on Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo.

Record signing Alexander Isak has joined the likes of Cody Gakpo, Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo and Giovanni Leoni in the Liverpool treatment room after suffering a suspected broken leg against Tottenham Hotspur. Isak registered his third goal of the season during the 2-1 win at Spurs on Saturday, though he was unable to celebrate following a rash challenge by Micky van de Ven.

Isak’s leg was twisted at a damaging angle, and an MRI scan is expected to confirm that it is a fracture, potentially ruling him out for several months.

The in-form Hugo Ekitike will continue to lead Liverpool’s forward line in Isak’s absence, though Arne Slot needs replacements for Gakpo, Gomez and Leoni in January – potentially setting up another stunning transfer window…

Liverpool prepare triple signing

As per Sky Sports, Liverpool are aiming to ‘accelerate’ the captures of a new centre-back, winger and central midfielder next month to seriously improve Slot’s options.

Liverpool will re-enter talks for Marc Guehi after his summer transfer from Crystal Palace collapsed on deadline day.

Liverpool face competition from a host of top clubs for Guehi, including Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, but FSG are confident the centre-half will move to Anfield.

They have already agreed personal terms with Guehi, who is keen on the switch. Liverpool could also get him for less than the £35m fee that was previously agreed, due to it being Palace’s last opportunity to sell.

With Mohamed Salah now at AFCON, the report names Semenyo as a possible option to strengthen Liverpool’s winger ranks – more on him later.

Liverpool are long-term admirers of fellow wide man Jarrod Bowen, and he could be available in January if West Ham United’s dire form continues.

In terms of possible midfield targets, the Reds have been credited with interest in both Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton. But either deal would be costly, as Anderson is valued at £80-100m, while Palace want £70-80m for Wharton.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Semenyo deal OFF

While Sky Sports previously named Semenyo as a potential candidate to join Liverpool, it has since emerged that they have cooled their interest.

Our sources state that Liverpool have held initial talks with Semenyo’s camp but have opted against making a concrete bid.

With Semenyo having already rejected Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool’s decision has made Manchester City and Manchester United frontrunners to complete the deal.

The fact United want the Ghana international to operate as a wing-back, rather than as a traditional winger, could tip the scales in City’s favour.

Semenyo’s contract includes a £65m release clause that is valid during the early stages of the winter window.

It will drop to £50m next summer, though he is not expected to stay at Bournemouth for that long.

Final Salah decision

Football finance expert Stefan Borson thinks Liverpool could sell Salah for £50-75m, but our transfer insider Graeme Bailey sees it very differently.

Well-placed sources have informed Bailey that Liverpool’s stance on Salah has changed, from ‘unlikely to leave’ to ‘intent on blocking his departure’.

The Egyptian continues to be linked with a lucrative move to Saudi, but Liverpool want him to stay at Anfield and make up with Slot.

Liverpool see Salah as an even more important member of the team now that Isak is out injured.

During crunch talks with Liverpool chiefs, Salah’s camp have reiterated that he should be a guaranteed starter, not warming the bench.