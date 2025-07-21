Liverpool have already been hugely active in the summer transfer window and, as they close in on a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, a fresh report states they want to complete two more signings that could take their summer spending to almost £400million.

The Reds are expecting Ekitike to arrive imminently as the French forward prepares for his medical on Merseyside ahead of a £69m switch, with a further £10m in add-ons. The deal will make him the third biggest signing in the club’s history.

Liverpool’s deal for Ekitike follows a £116m move for Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz, who was also joined at Anfield by Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong for £29.5m.

Elsewhere, the Reds completed the £40m signing of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, while goalkeeper Armin Pecsi also arrived Puskas Akademia for £1.5m.

And, after the deal for the club’s new No.9 Ekitike is done and dusted, the Liverpool Echo reports that Arne Slot’s men are not done there – as they make up for lost time after hardly spending a penny in the Dutchman’s first two transfer windows in charge.

Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi continues to be tipped up as a replacement for Real Madrid target Ibrahima Konate, with the Eagles reportedly wanting at least £40m for a player who has just one left on his contract.

Palace may even hold for more, amid interest from Tottenham as well, given that Chelsea have a 20 per cent sell-on clause in his contract.

Meanwhile, rumours of a swoop for Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo refuse to go away, with the Spanish giants open to offers for the talented Brazilian.

Rodrygo was thought to be available at around £67m but Spanish outlet AS claims Madrid are now demanding more after substantial interest in him.

If both players do end up making moves to Liverpool, the Echo states that their spend could reach a remarkable £392m (€452m / $528m).

👉 READ MORE: The five Liverpool targets most heavily linked with Anfield transfers

Liverpool also facing major exits

While all the talk remains over who the Reds could still bring in this summer, they still need to recoup some funds to balance the books and satisfy PSR.

To that end, Konate, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz represent their best chance of adding to the Anfield coffers as Slot refuses to rest on his laurels despite Premier League title success in his first season in charge.

Nunez will almost certainly be on the move after seeing his No.9 spot snapped up by Ekitike, while Diaz is a major target for German giants Bayern Munich.

The 28-year-old was the subject of a £58.5million bid from Bayern Munich last week, which was immediately turned down, but the Bavarian outfit haven’t given up on a deal.

The Colombia international is open to joining Vincent Kompany’s side and as TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti reported on July 20, Bayern are considering submitting a new, improved offer.

That has now been reiterated by journalist Fabrizio Romano, who claims that Diaz has ‘opened doors’ to an Anfield exit this summer, while there is also uncertainty surrounding Federico Chiesa.

Chiesa has been heavily linked with a return to the Serie A for months, after failing to make his mark under Slot last season.

The 27-year-old has been left out of Liverpool’s squad for their pre-season tour to Asia, so that he can have a minor injury assessed by the medical team.

Napoli have been heavily linked with Chiesa, though whether they make a concrete bid for the winger still remains to be seen.

Latest Liverpool news: Real Madrid revenge / ‘Menace’ Ekitike

🔴 Liverpool ‘seek’ Real Madrid ‘revenge’ after Jurgen Klopp’s ‘biggest dream’ was crushed

🔴 Liverpool signing a ‘menace’ as six of Hugo Ekitike’s lip-watering best qualities are named

🔴 What’s really going on with Alexander Isak as agent drops Liverpool, Newcastle bombshell

Rodrygo seeason-by-season stats