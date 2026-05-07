Liverpool are ‘in love’ with Danish sensation Victor Froholdt, according to a report, and the 20-year-old is amassing a superb record.

Liverpool broke their transfer record twice last summer as they completed statement deals for Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, while also signing Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Giovanni Leoni. The Reds spent a whopping £440million as they attempted to build on their Premier League title triumph during Arne Slot’s first season at the helm.

However, it has been a severely disappointing campaign for the club, and another rebuild is coming this summer.

Liverpool need a new right winger and left-back to replace Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson respectively, while a central midfielder, left winger, right-back and centre-half could also arrive at Anfield depending on sales and finances.

Liverpool’s need for at least one midfielder will increase if Curtis Jones and/or Alexis Mac Allister depart. Froholdt is one option to bolster their engine room.

As per Danish source Bold, Froholdt has wowed Liverpool recruitment chiefs with his fantastic performances for Porto and the Denmark national team.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle United are all ‘in love’ with the player, setting up a potential transfer battle amongst the Premier League trio.

All three clubs are ‘showing great interest’ in Froholdt after ‘keeping an eye’ on his displays this term.

Porto paid Copenhagen around £19m for him last summer and could swiftly make huge profit. Froholdt’s contract includes an €85m (£73.5m) release clause, meaning Porto can demand big money once the transfer window opens.

The 10-time Denmark international ‘only wins titles’, the report claims, as he completed a domestic double with Copenhagen last season before his switch to Portugal.

Froholdt has had yet more success with Porto, as they have been crowned Primeira Liga champions after reaching 85 points from 32 matches.

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Liverpool target is ‘truly exceptional’

Froholdt has been ‘truly exceptional’ this campaign, notching eight goals and six assists in 50 appearances.

The Scouting App have called him a ‘modern, intelligent midfielder’ who is ‘clean and composed’ in possession, is ‘well balanced and mobile’ from a physical standpoint, and shows ‘maturity beyond his age’.

Adam Wharton, Crystal Palace’s £70m-rated star, is Liverpool’s top midfield target. But if this latest report is to be believed, then Froholdt has also been added to FSG’s shortlist.

We confirmed earlier on Thursday that four midfielders are on Liverpool’s radar, including a Manchester United target.

In terms of where Jones and Mac Allister might go next, Inter Milan, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle have all expressed interest in the former.

Mac Allister, meanwhile, is on Real Madrid’s list as they target midfield reinforcements.