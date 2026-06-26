Van Dijk ‘about to leave’ Liverpool as agent drops stunning double exit update

Virgil van Dijk could leave Liverpool this summer rather than at the end of his contract in June 2027, with an agent discussing both the Anfield skipper and goalkeeper Alisson.

Andoni Iraola will inherit a new-look Liverpool squad this summer, as club legends Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson have both left. Liverpool held lengthy talks to renew the contract of Van Dijk’s centre-back partner Ibrahima Konate, but an agreement could not be reached, and he went on to join Real Madrid.

In terms of arrivals, Liverpool hijacked Newcastle United’s move for Spanish winger Victor Munoz, triggering his €40m (£34.5m) release clause, and Yan Diomande is their next attacking target.

They have had an opening €100m (£86m) bid rejected by RB Leipzig and are still weighing up an improved offer, despite reports claiming it had already arrived.

Van Dijk and Alisson are the next two players Liverpool must prepare to move on from in the near future, as they are 34 and 33 years old, respectively.

Alisson agreed personal terms with Juventus earlier this summer, but the transfer collapsed as Liverpool refused to sell him.

In an interview with Italian source Oggi Sport Notizie (via Sport Witness), Belfast-based agent David Lavelle revealed Juve offered just €7m (£6m) for Alisson, before appearing to suggest Van Dijk’s departure could soon be finalised.

“It must be remembered that Liverpool have changed their manager. Iraola probably wants to take a look at everyone. Alisson only has one year left on his contract,” Lavelle said.

“I know he’s reached a personal agreement with Juventus. The Brazilian is worth around €15m (£13m) or so, and the Bianconeri entered the race for this goalkeeper with a brazen offer.

“I don’t know if the Juventus management offered €7m to Liverpool just because he’s in the final year of his contract.

“Despite that, he’s undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and Liverpool would like to keep him.

“Players of the calibre of Salah and Van Dijk are about to leave, and you need an older player in the dressing room. I think the Reds want to keep him for that reason.”

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Van Dijk exit would be major blow

Whether other, more reliable sources confirm Van Dijk’s potential exit plan remains to be seen, though he is widely expected to stay at Liverpool for at least one more season.

The Dutchman may even earn a new contract if Liverpool chiefs feel he can still be one of the best defenders in the Premier League beyond the age of 35.

When Van Dijk eventually decides to leave Liverpool, Galatasaray are likely to make a strong play for his signature.

Reports in the Turkish press continue to talk up the likelihood of Van Dijk becoming Galatasaray’s next statement capture.

Meanwhile, a new €40m winger has reportedly appeared on Liverpool’s transfer shortlist.