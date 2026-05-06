Double Liverpool exit accelerates with club president to open direct talks

Virgil van Dijk and Curtis Jones could both leave Liverpool this summer, and clarity has reportedly emerged over where the duo might go.

Van Dijk signed a new contract with Liverpool in April 2025, and it is designed to keep him at Anfield until June 2027. The centre-back is now 34 years old but remains one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

Jones’ deal with Liverpool also runs until June 2027. The Reds have been tipped to offer Jones fresh terms to keep him on Merseyside, though the midfielder is weighing up his options.

Jones is open to leaving Liverpool to ensure he has a guaranteed starting role in midfield, and to become a major star at a new club.

It emerged on April 9 that Turkish giants Galatasaray are hopeful of completing a spectacular double deal for Van Dijk and fellow Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah, who has already announced he will leave this summer.

As per Turkish source Fotomac, Galatasaray have identified Van Dijk as a ‘world-class’ replacement for Davinson Sanchez in their backline.

Galatasaray will ‘spare no expense’ in their pursuit of Van Dijk. This suggests they will send Liverpool a convincing bid and also offer the Dutchman a huge financial package.

Galatasaray president, Dursun Ozbek, sees Van Dijk as a ‘dream signing’ and will make an approach ‘shortly’. Ozbek will ‘personally be closely involved’ in discussions as he looks to get the deal over the line.

Jones, meanwhile, has emerged as a top midfield target for Italian champions Inter Milan.

Providing an update on the situation, Fabrizio Romano said: “Curtis Jones is fully open to joining Inter.

“He is keen on the project, the country, and the significant interest Inter have been showing him since January.

“Liverpool’s approval is still needed, and a fee has yet to be set, but his contract renewal is, as things stand, completely on hold.”

Inter failed with a January move for Jones but are expected to return with a strong proposal in the summer.

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Liverpool star open to Inter move

It was claimed on May 1 that Jones has ‘approved’ a switch to the Nerazzurri, where he is due to replace Davide Frattesi.

Fans have noticed that the 25-year-old has liked Alessandro Bastoni’s Instagram post celebrating Inter’s Scudetto triumph, despite the pair not following each other.

Premier League clubs will provide Inter with competition for Jones. We confirmed on Monday that Newcastle United have joined Aston Villa in the race for his services.

Tottenham Hotspur are also in the mix for Jones. They could sign two Liverpool players if they stay in the Premier League, having agreed terms with Andy Robertson ahead of his Anfield exit.

Liverpool are ‘preparing’ an opening bid for a German midfielder Manchester United are ‘crazy’ about, according to a report.

Spurs have reached an agreement with a Premier League star, but Liverpool have ‘strongly entered the race’ to complete an impressive hijack.

Liverpool and Spurs could also do battle over a second Prem ace shining at Brighton & Hove Albion, we can reveal.