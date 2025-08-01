Liverpool have reportedly decided AGAINST submitting a new bid for Alexander Isak after seeing an opening offer rejected, despite claims they are set to try again for the striker.

Isak has said YES to a blockbuster switch to Anfield and verbally agreed on personal terms with the Reds, who consider him their top target to strengthen Arne Slot’s attack.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed on July 24 that Isak wants OUT of Newcastle and is keen on joining Liverpool, and that has since been backed up by multiple outlets.

The news broke on Friday that Liverpool submitted an offer worth £120m, plus add-ons, for Isak, per Fabrizio Romano. This was quickly rejected by Newcastle.

Reports followed shortly after that Liverpool were set to return with a second bid for Isak worth £140m, while Newcastle continue to insist on their valuation of £150m.

However, in a stunning twist, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Liverpool have NO PLANS to bid again unless Eddie Howe’s side soften their stance, while he also refutes the fact that the Reds went as high as £120m with their previous bid.

“Liverpool have no plans as it stands to bid again for Alexander Isak this window. Nature of #NUFC’s rebuttal means Liverpool will NOT follow up with a second offer,” Jacobs posted on X. “Regarded as futile unless Newcastle change their stance and contact Liverpool. Offer rejected was £110m. Terms with Isak not a problem.”

Liverpool move for Alexander Isak COLLAPSES – reports

Following Jacobs’ report, BBC Sport have backed up the journalist’s claims, posting on X: “Liverpool are pulling out of a deal for Alexander Isak after a £110m bid (no add-ons) to Newcastle was rejected.”

Newcastle now seem to be the only ones who can resurrect this deal by dropping their demands of £150m.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Newcastle have been reluctant to sign off on Isak’s sale until after they line up a striker signing to replace him.

Benjamin Sesko, Ollie Watkins, Yoane Wissa and Nicolas Jackson have all been considered by the Magpies.

A deal for one of the quartet could potentially be the trigger that leads to Isak’s sale, but as yet, there has been no indication that Newcastle will accept anything less than £150m.

While Newcastle are, of course, well within their rights to stand firm on their valuation, keeping Isak after a drawn-out saga could be a risky tactic.

Isak has been preparing for the coming season alone at Real Sociedad’s training ground, despite reported calls from senior Newcastle stars asking him to join their pre-season.

The forward remains firm in his stance that he wants to leave Newcastle and keeping an unhappy player around could prove detrimental to the team’s performances.

But Isak is contracted at St James’ Park until 2028 and if the latest reports are accurate, he could end up staying for the 2025/26 campaign.

