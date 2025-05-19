Liverpool interest in signing Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig have been confirmed by a transfer journalist, who has revealed the special role Jurgen Klopp could play in negotiations, while a Sky Sports reporter has also backed up Fabrizio Romano’s claims that summer signing number two at Anfield is also edging closer.

The Reds may be basking in the glory of their Premier League title triumph, but that has not stopped manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes from drawing up an ambitious summer transfer wishlist for a series of signings they hope can help create a long-lasting dynasty at Anfield. And with big money at their disposal this summer, the ‘historic summer window’ at Liverpool – as promised by our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher back in February – is about to hit full swing.

To that end, the Reds have wasted no time in tying up an agreement to bring in Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen. The Netherlands right-back’s move is expected to be announced in the coming days after the Reds agreed personal terms with the player and agreed to meet the €35m (£29m, $39m) exit clause in his deal.

And with Slot very much in a hurry, Fabrizio Romano has on Monday revealed an approach has now been made to bring Milos Kerkez to Anfield – a story very much familiar to our readers given we exclusively first broke the news of Liverpool interest in him way back in September.

However, Kerkez could yet be beaten to Anfield by another possible arrival from the Bundesliga, this time in the form of RB Leipzig playmaker Xavi Simons.

To that end, Liverpool interest in the Dutchman has been confirmed by transfer journalist Graeme Bailey, who has also revealed the role former boss Klopp – now Red Bull’s global head of football operations – could have in the talks.

“In the background, Liverpool did do a lot of checks on [Jeremie] Frimpong over the last few months, and interestingly, they’ve done similar investigations on Xavi Simons,” Bailey told TBR Football.

“I keep coming back to Simons; they like him an awful lot, and they’ve done the work on him, obviously speaking to Ryan Gravenberch. I’ve been told not to rule out the prospect that Liverpool’s hierarchy will have spoken to Jurgen Klopp about Simons, which I think is interesting.”

Liverpool transfer news: Two sources back up Milos Kerkez interest

It’s understood Leipzig would be looking for a fee in the region of €60m (£50.5m, $67.6m) for Simons, with both the playmaker and striker Benjamin Sesko poised to leave this summer in the wake of the club’s failure to qualify for European football for the first time since the 2016/17 season.

That’s a fee within Liverpool’s reach, and should he sign, Simons will be seen as a major upgrade for Harvey Elliott and a player who could compete with Dominic Szoboszlai in the Reds’ No.10 role.

In the meantime, it’s not just Romano who has confirmed that a move to bring Kerkez to Anfield is gathering pace, with Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg also revealing a prospective transfer to Anfield is edging closer.

‘Milos Kerkez is high on Liverpool’s list, as they are determined to bring him in as their new left-back. Confirmed. Liverpool are now in contact with Bournemouth. Been told if a deal for Kerkez doesn’t go through, Jorrel Hato (19, Ajax) is another name on #LFC’s list,’ he wrote on X.

News of the possible interest in Hato is nothing new either; TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti first revealed the Reds were tracking the teenager way back in January.

How Xavi Simons compares to Dominik Szoboszlai this season