Fabrizio Romano has handed Liverpool a major lift by confirming classy target Xavi Simons will push for a move this summer, with RB Leipzig’s demands and the value of the Reds’ potential opening bid coming to light.

Simons joined Leipzig permanently in a €50million deal in January following 18 months on loan at the German club from Paris Saint-Germain. The Netherlands star has established himself as one of the very best attacking midfielders around during his time in the Bundesliga.

This season, Simons has notched 10 goals and eight assists in 32 games while operating as either a No 10 or left winger.

He likely would have registered more goal contributions too if he had not missed 13 matches with an ankle injury between October 26 and December 20.

Simons’ outstanding performances for Leipzig and his undeniable talent – he was called ‘extraordinary’ by former manager Marco Rose in 2024 – have resulted in him being heavily linked with a big-money move away from the Red Bull Arena in recent months.

Various outlets have reported that Liverpool are primed to move for the 22-year-old and now they have been given the nod to complete a stunning deal.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Romano has revealed that Simons’ decision ‘has been made’ and that he is ‘ready to leave Leipzig this summer’.

The playmaker’s plan has been ‘confirmed’ as he is ‘ready for a new chapter’ and to take the next step in his exciting career.

Leipzig have been informed of Simons’ decision and are now preparing for a sale and drawing up a shortlist of possible replacements.

Romano adds that ‘top Premier League clubs and Bayern [are] all attentive’ to the situation.

Out of those elite Premier League sides, Liverpool are the most likely to swoop for Simons.

Xavi Simons could replace Harvey Elliott

They have identified him as a top-class replacement for Harvey Elliott, who is being chased by Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest.

It emerged on May 5 that Liverpool are ready to start the bidding for Simons at €60m (£51m / $67m). Leipzig, though, are expected to hold out for €80m (£67m / $90m) before selling the coveted talent.

This means there will likely need to be several rounds of negotiations before an agreement can be struck.

It was revealed on May 3 that Liverpool have sent scouts to watch both Simons and his Leipzig team-mate Benjamin Sesko on numerous occasions this season.

Those scouts have returned very positive reports, setting up a potential blockbuster move to Anfield for Simons. Sesko, meanwhile, is emerging as a concrete striker target for Chelsea.

It is important to note that Simons is not the only central attacking midfielder Liverpool are eyeing, as they have also charged into the race for Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz.

Arne Slot’s side have reportedly held ‘secret talks’ for Wirtz as they look to beat Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid to the German ace.

