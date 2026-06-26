Liverpool ‘actively working’ on three Diomande alternatives amid damaging exit claim

Liverpool are sounding out three wingers in case they are unable to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig, according to a reporter, while Virgil van Dijk has been linked with a transfer this summer.

Liverpool have made Diomande their No 1 target to succeed Mohamed Salah on the right wing. They have already had a bid worth €100million (£86m) rejected and could soon return with an improved offer.

But we revealed on June 19 that Leipzig want a mind-boggling €148m (£128m) to sell Diomande, which may force Liverpool to change their plans…

Liverpool winger update

Journalist Ben Jacobs has confirmed Liverpool are exploring deals for their backup winger targets as Leipzig stand firm in negotiations over Diomande.

Last week, both Jacobs and David Ornstein stated that Liverpool view Matias Fernandez-Pardo (Lille), Said El Mala (Koln) and Yankuba Minteh (Brighton) as alternatives to Diomande.

In an interview with The Redmen TV, Jacobs provided the following update: “Liverpool are actively working on alternatives, simply because it gives you leverage in the market.

“Liverpool are not the kind of club to put all their eggs in one basket.

“They’ll want no doubt as part of their conversations with Leipzig for it be to clear that they can move on and there are other viable targets. Liverpool will also want to be informed by the valuation of those targets too.”

Jacobs added that Liverpool will not let the saga run into August as they want to get their transfer plans finalised as soon as possible.

There were recently claims Liverpool have upped their proposal to €116m (£100m), but such speculation was quickly shut down.

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Worrying Van Dijk claim

Agent David Lavelle has suggested Van Dijk might not remain at Anfield for the final year of his contract.

When asked about Juventus’ pursuit of fellow Liverpool hero Alisson, Lavelle said: “It must be remembered that Liverpool have changed their manager. Iraola probably wants to take a look at everyone. Alisson only has one year left on his contract.

“I know he’s reached a personal agreement with Juventus. The Brazilian is worth around €15m (£13m) or so, and the Bianconeri entered the race for this goalkeeper with a brazen offer.

“I don’t know if the Juventus management offered €7m to Liverpool just because he’s in the final year of his contract.

“Despite that, he’s undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and Liverpool would like to keep him.

“Players of the calibre of Salah and Van Dijk are about to leave, and you need an older player in the dressing room. I think the Reds want to keep him for that reason.”

New rumour

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are both tracking the progress of Benfica winger Andreas Schjelderup, as per Tuttomercatoweb.

Schjelderup’s transfer value has ‘more than doubled’ amid his impressive performances for both Benfica and Norway. TMW claim it has hit €30m (£26m), whereas a separate report from Portuguese newspaper Record states it is actually €40m (£34.5m).

In addition to Liverpool and Spurs, Schjelderup is picking up interest from AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Como.

It would not be a surprise to see the 22-year-old take the next step in his career by moving to Italy before potentially arriving in the Premier League at some stage in the future.

Schjelderup may have impressed Liverpool scouts, but a bid this summer appears unlikely. He mainly operates on the left flank, and Liverpool have already strengthened that position by landing Victor Munoz.