Liverpool are eager to beat Manchester United and a host of other top clubs to the stunning signing of Yan Diomande, with RB Leipzig reportedly setting a starting price for his exit despite strong recent comments from their managing director.

The winger has been a revelation for Leipzig this season, putting up seven goals and four assists in 18 matches across all competitions. Diomande has developed a reputation as a fearsome forward who can take on opposition defenders with relative ease before either finishing on his stronger right foot or setting up a team-mate.

Leipzig paid Leganes €20million for Diomande in July and look set to make huge profit when he moves on.

The 19-year-old is doing little to play down rumours of a major transfer, too. He put Liverpool in pole position to complete a deal recently by saying: “I want to play at Anfield, I want to play for Liverpool. I’m a big Liverpool fan. My father’s dream is to see me play for Liverpool.”

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are ‘preparing a concrete €100m (£87m / $117m) summer bid’ to win the chase for ‘sensation’ Diomande.

That comes after Leipzig ‘informed all interested parties that any negotiation will only begin at €100m.’

Liverpool’s interest in Diomande is ‘currently the strongest’ out of all his potential suitors, and the Reds are ‘expected to make a formal approach in the coming months’.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are all ‘on high alert’ for the Ivory Coast ace, but it is Liverpool who are leading the charge.

There are conflicting reports over whether Diomande will be allowed to leave in the summer. On Tuesday, Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff said: “With such a young player that we just signed, you can’t give him away after just one year.

“In recent years, RB Leipzig has worked out that even top players can certainly stay longer. As chairman of the supervisory board, I would say that he will still be there next season, even if an offer of €80m (£70m / $94m) or €90m (£78m / $105m) comes.”

Romano confirms Liverpool target on the move

But Fabrizio Romano said last week: “If you think Yan Diomande will move in the summer? Yes. If you ask me if Diomande will move in January? I think this is going to be complicated because Leipzig already made big money in the summer. They don’t need money now.”

Our transfer insider Graeme Bailey revealed on December 31 that Leipzig have laughed off suggestions the 19-year-old could be signed for just €60m (£52m / $70m) this month.

Instead, our sources state that it could take as much as €120m (£104m / $140m) to prise Diomande out of Germany.

Liverpool icon Jurgen Klopp has already played a role in Diomande’s exciting career, as revealed by Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schafer on Monday.

