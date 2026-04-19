Tier 1 Liverpool source confirms FSG eyeing sensational £85m move

Liverpool are tracking Yan Diomande as they plan two big forward signings in the summer transfer window, a trusted journalist has confirmed.

Liverpool will have to operate without Mohamed Salah from next season, as the Anfield legend has announced he will leave on a free transfer this summer. While it will be almost impossible for Liverpool to replace Salah’s goals and overall influence, they need to try and find a solution as they aim to get back to winning major silverware.

Liverpool see Diomande as a prime contender to succeed from Salah. The Ivorian is two-footed and can therefore play on either flank.

We revealed on Wednesday that Hugo Ekitike’s Achilles injury – expected to rule him out for six to nine months – will force Liverpool to land a second forward, with Anthony Gordon, Iliman Ndiaye and Harry Wilson all potential options.

Ahead of the Merseyside derby on Sunday, The Times’ Paul Joyce – one of the best sources for Liverpool transfer news – stated that the Reds are ‘assessing options’ to bolster their forward line, work which has ramped up since Ekitike was ruled out.

Joyce has confirmed that Diomande is on Liverpool’s shortlist, with Leipzig expected to demand £85million (€98m) once Fenway Sports Group (FSG) open talks.

We have reported extensively on Diomande’s situation and a potential move to the Premier League.

Sources confirmed to us in February that Liverpool are the most advanced English club in the chase for the 19-year-old.

We revealed on March 26 that Liverpool icon Jurgen Klopp could help his former club win the race for Diomande, having been Red Bull’s head of global football since January 2025.

We reported on April 6 that Liverpool will face competition Manchester United and Arsenal to complete the deal. Diomande is prepared to wait until after the World Cup to finalise his future.

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Liverpool in contact for Yan Diomande

We understand that Liverpool and United have both registered their interest in the electric teenager by initiating contact with his agents.

In addition to two new attackers, Liverpool need to sign a central midfielder and centre-back this summer.

Eduardo Camavinga and Alexis Mac Allister could swap places at Liverpool and Real Madrid respectively, while the Reds are in the market for another experienced centre-half to help out youngsters Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet.

With Alessandro Bastoni leaning towards Barcelona, Liverpool could move for Nico Schlotterbeck or Maxence Lacroix instead. Schlotterbeck has just penned a new deal with Borussia Dortmund, but it includes an exit clause that may help to facilitate a move.