Liverpool rocked by new Yan Diomande suitor as Newcastle star approached

Liverpool face new competition for top target Yan Diomande, while an approach has been made for a dominant Newcastle United ace, according to reports.

Liverpool want Diomande to be their replacement for Mohamed Salah on the right flank. They opened the bidding for the Ivorian at €100million (£86m), but this offer was rejected as RB Leipzig are determined to keep him for another season.

Liverpool are still weighing up an improved package that could be worth €120m (£103.5m), and their next move has now become more pressing…

Yan Diomande twist

Real Madrid have joined Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain in chasing Diomande, as per Spanish outlet El Debate.

Madrid are ‘looking for a blockbuster signing’ this summer and see Diomande as an ‘alternative’ to Michael Olise.

Los Blancos have had a €150m (£129m) bid for Julian Alvarez rejected, and were recently forced to release a statement denying they have made contact with Bayern Munich’s Olise.

Madrid have been ‘scouting’ Diomande at the World Cup, and the report even suggests the 19-year-old would pick a move to the Bernabeu over Liverpool or PSG.

Such a setback would force Liverpool to step up their interest in one of three backup targets.

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Contact made

Liverpool have spoken with Bruno Guimaraes’ agents, though it is not a move that is being actively worked on, Ben Jacobs has claimed.

He said: “There was an initial enquiry on the player side with Bruno Guimaraes, and we know in the last 24-48 hours Arsenal are the ones who have actually put a number over his head [submitted an offer].

“Liverpool just did what Manchester United did months back, this is rather than now, and spoke with the agent, and that was it.

“I’m not aware that they’re progressing there either, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they want a younger profile. Plus, let’s not forget that Newcastle United don’t want to sell.”

Arsenal are leading the charge for Guimaraes as they are readying a huge new offer.

Gakpo price

Tottenham Hotspur will have to pay ‘upwards of £60m’ if they want to sign Cody Gakpo from Liverpool, according to BBC Sport’s Aadam Patel.

Gakpo struggled last season, which has given Spurs encouragement that Liverpool might consider a sale.

And the Dutchman’s great performances at the World Cup have only improved his reputation among potential suitors.

Liverpool reporter David Lynch claimed recently that the club will not stand in Gakpo’s way if a suitable bid comes in.

But his departure would frustrate Andoni Iraola, who wants Gakpo to compete with new signing Victor Munoz for a starting spot at left wing.