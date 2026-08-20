Liverpool explore Yankuba Minteh deal but Barcola remains top target

Liverpool have seen a £50million bid for Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh rejected as they continue their search for at least one new wide player before the transfer window closes, TEAMtalk understands.

The Reds have spent much of the summer pursuing a new winger, with Yan Diomande their initial major target before the youngster ultimately joined Real Madrid.

Liverpool subsequently made Bradley Barcola their leading target and have already reached an agreement in principle on personal terms with the Paris Saint-Germain winger.

However, TEAMtalk understands negotiations between the clubs are yet to progress to the required stage and the two sides remain some way apart on a deal.

Barcola’s camp are continuing to work behind the scenes and remain hopeful that an agreement can eventually be reached, but Liverpool are carrying out due diligence on other options in case their preferred move cannot be completed.

That has included testing the market for Minteh, a player Liverpool have admired throughout the summer.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Liverpool made a £50m proposal for the Brighton winger, but the Seagulls rejected the approach immediately.

Brighton do not want to sell Minteh and, despite Liverpool making their interest concrete, the club are not currently expecting another offer.

The situation is complicated by the fact Minteh is recovering from surgery on his right leg and could be sidelined until November, meaning any potential buyer would be signing a player who is unlikely to make an immediate contribution.

Liverpool nevertheless felt it was worth testing Brighton’s position, given their long-standing admiration for the player.

The Minteh approach is another indication that Liverpool are determined to strengthen their options out wide before the window closes, even as the club continue to prioritise Barcola.

TEAMtalk understands Liverpool have also done extensive work on Ibrahim Mbaye, Barcola’s PSG teammate, although those discussions have not progressed significantly either.

The Reds have already added young Spanish international Victor Munoz, but further attacking recruitment remains a priority.

Liverpool winger shortlist revealed

Other options have been discussed. Iliman Ndiaye has been considered, although Everton would be extremely reluctant to sell to their city rivals.

Further south, Rayan at Bournemouth remains well regarded, particularly given his links to new Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola, but his valuation is also considered significant.

For now, Barcola remains Liverpool’s top target, but the Reds are keeping their options open.

Minteh has now become another example of Liverpool actively testing the market, although Brighton’s firm stance means that particular deal currently looks unlikely.

The expectation is that Liverpool will continue exploring alternatives while Barcola’s representatives work to try to close the gap between the Reds and PSG.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have reportedly reached a decision over whether to move for Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri.