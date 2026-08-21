Liverpool choose between Yankuba Minteh, Ibrahim Mbaye as new bid prepped

Liverpool have been linked with Yankuba Minteh and Ibrahim Mbaye

Liverpool have picked between Yankuba Minteh and Ibrahim Mbaye as they also continue talks for top target Bradley Barcola, according to a report.

Liverpool have already spent €40million (£34m) on Victor Munoz this summer but are still aiming to add two more wingers to Andoni Iraola’s squad. They have agreed personal terms with PSG duo Barcola and Mbaye, who are both keen to leave the French capital in search of game time.

Liverpool have been quoted over £125m for Barcola and £43-50m for Mbaye.

The Reds have other wingers on their radar in case moves for Barcola and Mbaye stall. We confirmed on Thursday that they have had a £50m bid for Brighton ace Minteh rejected.

As per the Daily Mail’s Merseyside reporter, Lewis Steele, Liverpool are prioritising a move for Minteh over Mbaye.

‘Liverpool are expected to make an improved offer for Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh after having a £50m bid rejected,’ the report reads.

‘The Gambian is out until October after undergoing surgery on his right leg.

‘Liverpool reverted to the 22-year-old after considering Ibrahim Mbaye of Paris St Germain too expensive. They are continuing discussions for Bradley Barcola.’

We revealed on Thursday that Liverpool still consider Barcola their No 1 target even amid talks for Minteh and Mbaye.

So far, Liverpool have offered €115m (£98m) for Barcola and are willing to bid up to £120m. PSG, meanwhile, first wanted £145m to sell the Frenchman, though they have since lowered their demands to around £125m.

Yankuba Minteh to Liverpool ‘will probably happen’

Andy Naylor, Brighton correspondent for The Athletic, has talked up the chances of Minteh moving to Anfield.

He reported on Thursday: ‘On transfers, Minteh (to Liverpool) and Baleba (to Man Utd) will probably both end up happening, as the offers (50m and around 60m) are not that far away from making sense.

‘Big profits again and moves to big clubs for players given game time + developed. That’s the model.’

Previous reports have suggested Brighton will sell Minteh if a bid worth £60-70m comes in.

Our sources state that Everton maestro Iliman Ndiaye and Bournemouth’s Rayan are two more attackers on Liverpool’s shortlist.

Although, Liverpool will struggle to agree a deal with Everton for Ndiaye, while Rayan is rated at over £100m by Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, a Premier League manager has confirmed Liverpool will not be signing one of his best players this summer.