Transfer record could fall as fantastic Liverpool star pursued, but Dani Olmo sent Anfield warning

Liverpool will soon receive an offer for Sepp van den Berg after he excelled last season, while Dani Olmo has been told Anfield might not be the best move for his career.

Van Den Berg has spent the last two years on loan in Germany, having joined Schalke towards the start of the 2022-23 campaign before spending last season at Mainz. The centre-back earned the love of the Mainz supporters by emerging as one of the club’s most reliable performers, putting in a plethora of top displays during his 36 outings.

Van Den Berg also chipped in with three goals as Mainz finished 13th in the Bundesliga.

The Dutchman is now back on Merseyside, but he has been open about his desire to leave Liverpool permanently so he can play regularly and settle down elsewhere.

DON’T MISS – Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool to break bank for FOUR Bundesliga stars as Slot forces duo out

Van Den Berg’s impressive performances for Mainz have seen him emerge on the shortlists of several clubs, including PSV, Brentford, Southampton and Wolfsburg.

On Sunday, it emerged that the defender had told Liverpool chiefs to lower his £20million price tag to allow PSV to forge an agreement for him.

According to the latest reports emerging from the Netherlands, PSV are willing to ‘go far’ and make Van Den Berg their big summer signing, even if they have to sell a couple of players first.

PSV would ideally like to finalise a deal worth around €12m (£10m), but this seems unlikely given Liverpool’s demands.

Liverpool latest: Sepp van den Berg update

Instead, the chances of PSV breaking their own transfer record on the 22-year-old are growing. That is currently the €15m which was spent separately on Hirving Lozano and Jerdy Schouten, but Van Den Berg could eclipse those deals.

PSV are ready to submit a proposal worth €16m (£13m). If that fails then it is not out of the question that PSV will come back in with a €20m (£17m) offer.

While Van Den Berg will push to leave Anfield, Spain Euro 2024 star Olmo is one player who has been tipped to join Arne Slot’s squad.

The attacking midfielder played a crucial role in Spain winning the tournament for the first time since 2012, notching three goals and two assists and sharing the Golden Boot with several other players.

Over the weekend, it emerged that Liverpool are preparing to rival clubs such as Manchester United, Barcelona and Bayern Munich for Olmo, who currently represents RB Leipzig.

The playmaker has a £50m release clause in his Leipzig contract and that has been extended until Saturday due to the Euros final.

Dani Olmo warned about Reds transfer

But former Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth boss Harry Redknapp is worried about Olmo being rotated too often, should Liverpool win the chase for his signature.

“Dani Olmo is such an exciting player. He’s so underrated. I do like Olmo because he would add so much quality. But it also depends on the fee that RB Leipzig would expect,” Redknapp said in a new interview.

“My only concern with Liverpool signing Olmo is that they already have so many players in that position – Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai.

“They’ve also got youngsters who can come in and they’ve showcased what they can do as well. This is the fascinating thing with the managerial change, that we don’t know how Arne Slot sees players in his squad, because Jurgen Klopp and him might have completely different ideas.”

READ MORE – Transfer Tracker: FIVE strikers set for big moves as Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham all do business