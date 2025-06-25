Liverpool remain ‘seriously interested’ in signing Hugo Ekitike this summer but have some big hurdles to clear before they can secure their next major summer signing, not least the sale of a star who has been cleared to leave by Arne Slot.

The Reds have acted quickly and efficiently to strengthen their squad so far this summer, with Milos Kerkez soon poised to become signing number five at Liverpool. With Giorgi Mamardashvili (a deal arranged last summer), Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi and Florian Wirtz already in the bag, the addition of the Bournemouth full-back will take Liverpool‘s spending soaring beyond the £190m mark.

However, while Slot and Co are not done yet, supporters may have some time to wait before the next addition can be welcomed through the doors at Anfield. Indeed, on Tuesday, David Ornstein confirmed that Liverpool are likely to take a very patient and methodical approach before jumping in on their next deal.

To that end, a number of sales will need to be sanctioned first; not just to help balance the books, but also to make space in Slot’s now somewhat bloated squad.

Jarell Quansah is likely the next big name to leave Merseyside – a £35m (€41m, $47.8m) package has been agreed with Bayer Leverkusen – while exits for Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa and Andy Robertson have also been touted.

The biggest sale of all, though, could come in attack with Darwin Nunez cleared to leave Anfield and with the Uruguayan striker now emerging as a serious target for Serie A side Napoli.

And according to Florian Plettenberg, talks over a deal to sell Nunez, valued at £50m (€58.6m, $68m), to Antonio Conte’s side are now very much underway.

Writing on X, the Sky Germany journalist explained: ‘Liverpool feel that Napoli have a good chance of signing Darwin Nunez, as the player tends to prefer staying in Europe. Talks between the clubs have begun, and LFC will not stand in his way should he decide to leave.’

At the same time, Plettenberg has revealed that Liverpool will look to re-invest the money into a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt’s 6ft 3in striker wire, Ekitike, next.

‘Liverpool remain seriously interested in Hugo Ekitike and still see themselves as having a very good chance in the race for the French striker, but Manchester United and Chelsea are still there. A sale of Nunez is important for the next steps.’

Darwin Nunez’s Napoli move one of 11 Liverpool exits

Nunez has never quite hit the heights expected of him at Anfield and many will feel he has actually regressed since Liverpool forked out a then club-record package of £85m (€100m) to Benfica for the striker.

Having failed to get to grips with Slot’s tactical demands needed to play as Liverpool’s No.9, it has come as no surprise that he has been cleared to leave, what with the Reds manager often preferring to use winger Luis Diaz in a central role over him across the 2024/25 campaign.

Wanted in Saudi Arabia, where he could have earned a mega-money deal, Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed the player has green-lit the move to move to the Amalfi Coast.

“Understand Darwin Nunez has given his initial green light to Napoli, open to the move after being presented Conte’s project,” wrote Romano.

“Deal now depends on financial feasibility as Liverpool want important transfer fee and salary will also be key topic.”

Of Slot’s plans to axe 11 players in total, four of them have already left, with deals for Viteslav Jaros (Ajax – loan), Caoimhin Kelleher (Brentford – £18m add-ons included) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid – £8.5m) already done.

A fourth exit has now been announced, with forgotten centre-back, Nat Phillips, completing a permanent switch to West Brom.

With Quansah and then, potentially, Nunez next, Liverpool will then sanction deals to sell Chiesa, Robertson, Stefan Bajcetic, Tyler Morton and Elliott.

Liverpool transfer latest: First bid coming for Marc Guehi; Rangers raid

Liverpool’s next addition could actually come in the centre of defence, with Slot and Richard Hughes reported to be plotting an opening bid with Crystal Palace to sign Marc Guehi in the coming days.

The FA Cup winners value the 24-year-old England regular in the £70m bracket, but with just a year left on his deal, it’s thought a move is there to be done at around the £45m mark.

We revealed at the weekend that the Reds are already close to agreeing personal terms with the 23-times capped England star.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United have taken a big step towards stopping Alexander Isak from joining Liverpool in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

And finally, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Rangers are keen on a summer deal for a Liverpool left-back.

Liverpool’s next No.9? Why Hugo Ekitike looks a brilliant choice for Slot