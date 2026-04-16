Liverpool transfer target slaughtered for brain-dead moment – ‘that’s why they’re selling’

Liverpool might be wise to steer clear of a confirmed transfer target, with a journalist claiming his recent actions were ‘sabotage, 100%’.

Liverpool were bounced out of the Champions League on Tuesday night, with the Reds outclassed in all departments by a PSG side who just 12 months ago, they took to a penalty shoot-out.

The Reds are a team on a sharp decline, and only a blockbuster summer window and perhaps even a managerial change too will arrest the slide.

Arne Slot now has just six games to salvage Liverpool’s season and convince FSG he’s the right man to lead the club forward.

One of the figures he’ll have to convince is sporting director Richard Hughes, who it’s now been confirmed is sticking around despite strong interest from Al-Hilal.

Hughes will have a major say in how Liverpool’s summer window plays out, and one player confirmed as being on the club’s radar is Eduardo Camavinga.

What’s more, Real Madrid are open to selling the France international if suitable offers are received, and if Camavinga pushes to leave.

However, Camavinga did his chances of enticing big bids on Wednesday night no favours when costing Real Madrid dearly at the most inopportune of times.

With the aggregate scores tied at 4-4 late in the contest with Bayern Munich, Camavinga – who was only substituted on 25 minutes earlier – picked up a second yellow card for delaying the restart.

Soon after, Luis Diaz put Bayern 5-4 up on aggregate and Michael Olise put the tie to bed in injury time to set up a monumental semi-final clash with holders PSG.

It was a shambolic moment for Camavinga, and it was one that drew the incredible ire of Sky Sports reporter, Sacha Tavolieri.

Posting on X at the time, Tavolieri wrote: “THERE IT IS, THAT’S EXACTLY WHY REAL WANTS TO SELL CAMAVINGA!!

“RED AND DIRECT GOAL. SABOTAGE 100%”

READ NEXT: Mass Liverpool firesale planned with ruthless FSG ready to offload NINE stars this summer

While the word ‘sabotage’ might be overegging the pudding somewhat, it cannot be argued Camavinga’s needless red card essentially sealed Real’s fate.

Los Blancos have now failed to advance past the quarter-finals of the Champions League in consecutive seasons. And with Barcelona dominating on the domestic front, Real are now staring down the barrel of a rare trophyless season.

Liverpool have enough problems of their own to solve at season’s end. The last thing they need is their own players suffering brain malfunctions mid-match too.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.