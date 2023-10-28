Liverpool transfers: Bayern chief directly responds to Klopp interest in classy £96m forward

Bayern president Herbert Hainer has reacted to rumours Jamal Musiala could leave Germany for Liverpool, insisting that the attacking midfielder ‘knows what he has’ at the Allianz Arena.

Liverpool are on the hunt for attacking reinforcements in case Mo Salah departs Anfield at the end of the season. Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad are expected to reignite their interest in Salah, having failed with a huge £150million bid for him in the summer.

Liverpool’s transfer search has seen them land on two Bayern stars, Musiala and Leroy Sane. But on Wednesday, Reds expert Neil Jones cast doubt over whether the club would move for Sane, given his age and the fact he is not as much of a prolific goalscorer as Salah.

That put Musiala at the front of the queue to become Salah’s successor. Of course, Musiala is not yet at the necessary goalscoring rate either, but at 20 he fits into the perfect age bracket of usual Liverpool signings.

Bayern are in contract talks with the attacking midfielder as they look to extend his terms beyond June 2026. Although, Musiala has become frustrated as he is no longer a guaranteed starter under Thomas Tuchel, and this could work in Liverpool’s favour.

Unfortunately for Jurgen Klopp’s side, they are not the only team aiming to snap Musiala up, should he become available for transfer. Manchester City are also in the frame, and on Thursday they were tipped to make an ‘extremely attractive offer’ to win the race for him.

READ MORE: Liverpool delight as Euro giants urged against signing of Klopp target, with new price tag suggested

Hainer is well aware of the growing interest in the Germany international. During a recent interview (via Fabrizio Romano), he stated that he wants to see Musiala remain in Bavaria for the long run.

“If other clubs are looking at Jamal Musiala, that doesn’t surprise us,” the club chief admitted.

Bayern chief reacts to Liverpool transfer rumours

“He has a contract with us until 2026 and knows what he has at Bayern, he knows that all doors are open to him here. I’d like to have him with us for a very long time.”

It seems Hainer will push hard to get Musiala to extend his contract with Bayern. This will put them in an even stronger negotiating position, should either Liverpool or City come calling next summer.

Those two Premier League sides would have to pay a huge sum to strike an agreement with Bayern. Given Musiala’s top performances in recent years, plus his world-class potential, transfermarkt have put his value at a whopping €110m (£96m).

While Musiala ‘knows what he has’ at Bayern, according to Hainer, pundit Gabby Agbonlahor recently claimed that the youngster could end up landing a Ballon d’Or by reaching new heights at Liverpool. And given the player’s versatility, he could either perform well in an attacking three or in midfield.

“If I look at Liverpool and their team – Szoboszlai and Mac Allister. Mac Allister hasn’t performed yet, for me,” Agbonlahor said.

“I think they’re missing one more top midfielder in there.

“Musiala is the kind of player that could win the Ballon d’Or, but I don’t think it’s possible at Bayern Munich.

“Germany aren’t great at the moment either, so for him to win it – does he have to be in the Premier League or in La Liga with Real Madrid?

“I think it’s something the player would love to do. He knows England well.

“But every club in the world will be looking at him. When he’s on the pitch, he makes things happen – we saw that against Manchester United. He had Casemiro chasing shadows.

“Musiala is going to cost a lot, but it’s so exciting. What a top player.”

Meanwhile, a Liverpool summer signing is now ‘thriving’ under Klopp, with a ‘misunderstanding’ from his time in the Bundesliga now long forgotten.