Liverpool manager Arne Slot is keen to add a world-class striker to his squad this summer

Liverpool are prepared to give head coach Arne Slot a huge summer budget to transform his squad with three top signings, including the addition of a fearsome striker, according to a report.

It has been a bittersweet few weeks for Liverpool as they have been celebrating their 20th league title win but are also coming to terms with the news Trent Alexander-Arnold will definitely be leaving. The right-back has confirmed he will join a new club on a free transfer once his contract expires.

Alexander-Arnold has long been expected to sign for Real Madrid and the two parties now have an agreement in place.

But rather than sign a direct replacement for the England star, Liverpool are ready to place their trust in 21-year-old full-back Conor Bradley.

As per talkSPORT, Liverpool will instead give Slot a transfer ‘war chest’ to land a new centre-forward, left-back and centre-half.

The Reds are spying a blockbuster striker deal and have some huge names on their shortlist.

They are ready to ‘rival Arsenal and Manchester United in the striker market’ as they attempt to take some of the burden off Mohamed Salah.

‘Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko and Victor Osimhen are all contenders to lead the line at Anfield from next season’, the report states.

All three of those goalscorers have been linked with both Arsenal and Man Utd in recent months.

At this stage, Arsenal appear most likely to move for Gyokeres, while United are considering Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap as an alternative to Osimhen.

Liverpool are poised to make a strong push to sign an elite replacement for Darwin Nunez and this could see them hijack Arsenal’s move for Gyokeres.

Both Gyokeres and Sesko – whom Liverpool recently scouted – are available for around €70million (£60m), while Osimhen’s release clause at Napoli is worth €75m (£64m).

Nunez, meanwhile, is now open to a switch to Saudi Arabia, with TEAMtalk revealing on April 25 that Liverpool are happy to sell the underperforming striker.

Diogo Jota is also facing an uncertain future on Merseyside due to his fitness record.

Kerkez, Huijsen among other Liverpool targets

In terms of other positions, Liverpool have made Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez their top target to replace Andy Robertson at left-back.

Although, TEAMtalk understands they will face competition from Manchester City and Real Madrid for the Hungary star.

Liverpool’s plan B at left-back is Antonee Robinson.

Plus, Slot’s side have sent Kerkez’s Bournemouth team-mate Dean Huijsen a contract offer as they try to make him their new centre-back.

Liverpool will have to fend off Chelsea and Real Madrid to sign Huijsen, with the race for his services heating up.

The Spain international has a £50m release clause in his Bournemouth terms and is currently weighing up his next step.

Defensive midfield is another area Liverpool could bolster which the report does not mention.

They missed out on Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi last summer and are now monitoring Angelo Stiller of Stuttgart.

