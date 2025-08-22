Liverpool remain locked in talks with Crystal Palace for Marc Guehi and the deal can well and truly be considered ON, with Fabrizio Romano providing the latest.

Palace have rejected bids for Guehi from both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in previous transfer windows as they were still hopeful of tying the defender down to a new contract. However, Palace have been unable to convince Guehi to stay.

Guehi’s current terms expire in June 2026 and he does not intend to renew. Guehi knows he has put himself in a great position to secure a major transfer this summer.

Palace must either sell the centre-back this month or risk him leaving for nothing in 12 months’ time.

Liverpool recently opened discussions with Palace for Guehi and Romano has now given an update on his YouTube channel.

“Crystal Palace would love to keep Marc Guehi. Chairman Steve Parish has said if he wants to sign a new contract he can stay,” Romano said.

“But Guehi has [a] clear intention to not sign any new deal and to try a new chapter. And that new chapter for Guehi is Liverpool.

“We have to see if Liverpool and Palace can agree on a deal this summer. The two clubs are still talking. The deal for Guehi is absolutely on.

“You remember what I told you two weeks ago: [Giovanni] Leoni and Guehi. That remains the case. Liverpool want to sign both.

“Will they be able to reach an agreement with Palace? We will see, but the conversation is still ongoing.

“So the Guehi deal is on for Liverpool to get a new defender for Arne Slot in these final days of the transfer window.”

READ MORE 💥 Liverpool to pull trigger on NEW Isak bid as Newcastle braced for battle royale

Marc Guehi set to follow Giovanni Leoni to Liverpool

Liverpool have already captured promising Italian centre-half Leoni from Parma for £26m plus add-ons this summer. But Leoni is only 18 years old, and Liverpool want a more experienced option to compete with Ibrahima Konate.

Guehi is their No 1 target. TEAMtalk revealed on July 3 that the Reds have agreed personal terms with Guehi, which has since been confirmed by other sources such as Romano.

Liverpool ideally do not want to pay more than £35-40m for the England international, whereas Palace are holding out for £45m.

As such, there will need to be a compromise before Guehi can become Liverpool’s next statement signing.

It was claimed on Thursday that Liverpool are aiming to complete a remarkable £165m double deal for Guehi and Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

Liverpool transfers: Exit prepared; Isak latest

👉 Medical booked as Fabrizio Romano confirms latest Liverpool exit

👉 Top Newcastle star takes CLEAR SHOT at Isak over Liverpool move antics

👉 Blameless Liverpool star agrees personal terms with RB Leipzig; Reds now ‘keen’ to sell

Liverpool aiming to bolster defence