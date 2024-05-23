Liverpool transfers: Offer ‘prepared’ for incredible Man City target as blockbuster transfer takes shape

Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz is one of the best young players in Europe and Liverpool and Manchester City are both interested in him.

The 21-year-old is a key reason why Xabi Alonso’s team lifted the first Bundesliga title in their entire history this season and could still secure a domestic double by winning the DFB-Pokal.

Wirtz made 32 league appearances for Leverkusen this term, scoring 11 goals and making 12 assists in the process – the second-most assists of any player in the division.

He is only expected to improve as he gains experience and that is exactly why some of the biggest clubs in the world are chasing his signature.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have all registered an interest in signing Wirtz.

He is under contract with Leverkusen until 2027, however, and they have absolutely zero intention of letting him leave unless a huge offer is put on the table.

Reports from Germany suggest that Wirtz is valued at a staggering £128m by Leverkusen – which would make him a club-record signing for both Liverpool and Man City.

Liverpool line up bid for Florian Wirtz

According to HITC, Liverpool and Man City sent scouts to watch Wirtz in action in Leverkusen’s Europa League final against Atalanta on Wednesday.

Alonso’s side had their 51-game unbeaten run ended by Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman, who scored a mesmerising hat-trick to help his team to the trophy.

Wirtz wasn’t particularly impressive in that 90 minutes but his suitors know that his lacklustre performance was an anomaly.

Liverpool are huge admirers of the youngster and are said to be ‘preparing an offer’ for him, but the report doesn’t say how much they are willing to put on the table.

Man City are ‘not to be ruled out of the race,’ but it’s worth noting that they already have their own superstar in Phil Foden playing in his position.

Arne Slot has a big summer ahead of him as the new Liverpool manager and bringing in a fantastic young player in Wirtz could be the perfect way to start.

He certainly has the potential to slot straight into the Reds’ starting XI and could provide competition for the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Harvey Elliott.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how high Liverpool are willing to go with their offer for Wirtz.