Liverpool transfers: Real Madrid in rush to stop Klopp getting his hands on €60m Sporting centre-back

Liverpool will reportedly have to intensify their efforts to land a top Jurgen Klopp defensive target in the January transfer window after Real Madrid ramped up their own interest.

Reds boss Klopp has been on the trail of Sporting centre-back Goncalo Inacio for some time, with both the English and Portuguese media confirming the German’s admiration for the impressive 22-year-old.

Manchester United are known to have shown interest of their own, but it’s reported that the Anfield outfit are ahead of Erik ten Hag’s men in the rac to snap up the Portugal international.

But now, a fresh report from Spanish outlet AS states that Real are concerned that Liverpool will beat them to the punch and have intensified their pursuit as a result.

The LaLiga giants are desperate to upgrade their backline in January and view Inacio, who has a €60million release clause, as the perfect player to add in alongside experienced duo Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba.

And, with Real stepping up their pursuit, it’s left the Reds with a decision of their own to make in terms of how much they want Inacio on board.

Inacio an upgrade at centre-back for Liverpool

AS has given a rave review of Inacio’s potential, stating that he is a player who could ‘be dominant in the next decade’.

However, the main stumbling block for both Real and Liverpool is that Sporting are not keen on parting company with one of their top stars midway through the season.

So, if any deal is to be done, it will involve suitors matching that €60m release clause in the new year.

If Liverpool were to get their hands on Inacio he is likely to leapfrog the likes of Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez as the first-choice partner for Virgil van Dijk at the heart of Klopp’s defence.

