Liverpool transfers: Schmadtke recommends ‘explosive’ attacker to Klopp for Firmino-style role

Liverpool are interested in Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz after Jorg Schmadtke suggested him as a target to Jurgen Klopp, according to reports in Italy.

Yildiz has earned his first five senior appearances in Serie A for Juventus this season, although none of them have been starts. In August, he was rewarded with a contract until 2027 in a further sign of his current club’s faith in his development.

However, they might not get to enjoy him when he reaches his full potential, since Calciomercato.it claims Liverpool want to poach him away.

Liverpool’s sporting director Schmadtke is said to admire the German-born player after previously having him on his shortlist for Wolfsburg.

Per the Italian source, Schmadtke has now recommended Yildiz to Klopp, who is believed to be looking for someone who can play as a withdrawn forward.

That sounds a lot like the role Roberto Firmino used to play in for Liverpool with distinction until he left for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli in the summer, so perhaps Yildiz could become the Brazilian’s long-term successor in a false nine zone.

Yildiz could also play as a winger, which means Liverpool will be weighing up the performances of current senior players like Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo, according to the report.

However, if Liverpool decide to firm up their interest in Yildiz, Juventus will not make it easy. The Serie A side already rejected loan offers from other clubs in the summer window.

What may play into Liverpool’s hands is the fact that Juventus need to raise funds to strengthen their midfield, making it hard for them to turn down a substantial offer for an 18-year-old like Yildiz – if one comes in.

Why Liverpool like Yildiz

The three traits that make Yildiz appealing, per the report, are his ‘explosiveness, physique and excellent technique’.

And at his age, there is plenty of time for him to finetune his game and become dangerous at senior level.

Yildiz already has three senior caps and one international goal for Turkey, being handed his debut in October by former Roma and Fulham striker Vincenzo Montella.

Coincidentally, his first goal for his country came on his first start, against none other than the nation he was born in, Germany.

Before establishing himself with Juventus, Yildiz developed in the Bayern Munich academy, which further emphasises the good pedigree he has.

For now, he must focus on proving himself at Juventus, but if his potential is as high as claimed, Kenan Yildiz is a name we might be hearing more of in the future.

