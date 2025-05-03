Liverpool have sent club officials to watch Benjamin Sesko and another RB Leipzig star as they prepare for a huge summer window, according to reports.

Many tipped Liverpool to struggle following Jurgen Klopp’s departure, but Arne Slot has done a brilliant job during his first season at Anfield. They have won the Premier League title with four games to spare, having picked up 25 victories from 34 matches so far.

Slot has made some clever tweaks to Klopp’s existing system, rather than wholesale changes, and this has helped the players.

Slot has also managed the hectic schedule better than his predecessor, which has reduced the amount of injuries.

According to the Daily Mail, Slot and Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes are busy enjoying the title celebrations, though they do also have one eye on the summer and next season.

Slot wants several new signings to take his squad to the next level and help Liverpool build on their Premier League triumph.

With this in mind, Liverpool have sent scouts to watch RB Leipzig duo Sesko and Xavi Simons in action against Bayern Munich today (Saturday).

A forward is ‘firmly on the agenda’ at Anfield as Darwin Nunez is ‘likely to leave’ after failing to impress Slot, while Luis Diaz’s future is also uncertain amid his contract talks with Liverpool officials.

Sesko is one of the highest rated young strikers in Europe and he could join Liverpool to replace Nunez up front.

The Slovenian has a sliding scale release clause in his Leipzig deal which is worth around €70million (£60m / $79m) currently.

Sesko is among the centre-forwards on Arsenal’s radar, though the Gunners are currently prioritising Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres. This could open the door for Liverpool to land Sesko.

The 21-year-old has managed 20 goals and six assists in 42 games for Leipzig this term.

It emerged on April 7 that Liverpool have turned their attention to Sesko after giving up on the signing of Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak.

Simons is another interesting target for Liverpool, as he can play as a No 10 or as a winger on either flank.

Liverpool double deal will cost £128m

The Netherlands ace has all the attributes required to shine in the Premier League, especially under his compatriot Slot.

Simons missed two months earlier in the season due to an ankle injury, though he has still put up 10 goals and six assists in 30 matches.

Leipzig rate Simons at €80m (£68m / $90m). This means Liverpool would need to spend a huge €150m (£128m / $170m) to sign both him and Sesko this summer.

Liverpool made an enquiry to see if they may be able to sign Simons on April 18.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Manchester United are also keen on the 22-year-old and are long-term admirers of him.

Liverpool are not known for being one of the biggest spenders in the top six, though they are preparing for a transformative summer.

It emerged on Wednesday that Liverpool could start the window with a sublime £175m triple signing.

The Reds could also bring in £170m through five sales.

Liverpool transfers: Risky plan; goalkeeper decisions

Meanwhile, Liverpool have drawn up a risky plan as they look to move on from Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Plus, Liverpool are formulating their goalkeeper plans as Giorgi Mamardashvili prepares to join and replace Caoimhin Kelleher.

