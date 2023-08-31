Liverpool transfers: Second source confirms Al Ittihad going all guns blazing for Mo Salah, as ‘strong’ push detailed

A second journalist has confirmed Al Ittihad are indeed pushing hard to sign Mo Salah from Liverpool, in a move which would leave Jurgen Klopp heartbroken.

Salah has become a Liverpool legend since joining the club from Roma in summer 2017. He has managed an incredible 187 goals and 81 assists in 308 appearances, helping the Reds to win major trophies such as the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

There were rumours the forward might leave Liverpool last summer, but he went on to end such speculation by penning a new three-year contract.

However, the transfer landscape has changed hugely since then, with top-flight Saudi Arabian clubs signing a plethora of well-known stars from Europe.

When Al Ittihad were initially linked with Salah, the player’s agent quickly moved to shut down such claims.

However, the story is not going away. On Wednesday, striker-turned-reporter Jan Aage Fjortoft claimed it is ‘likely’ Salah will leave Liverpool before the summer transfer window shuts on Friday.

The Egyptian ace is not the only Liverpool man who could head to Al Ittihad soon, as they are also interested in defenders Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez.

Many Liverpool fans will have questioned whether Fjortoft’s information is correct, given how much Salah seems to like Liverpool and how much the club are desperate to keep him.

Al Ittihad ‘sure’ Mo Salah will sign from Liverpool

But Craig Hope of the Daily Mail has now provided another worrying update for the Liverpool faithful. While appearing on the Daily Mail’s transfer live stream (via The Boot Room), Hope said: “I spent a little bit of time out in Riyadh in December and made a few contacts around the Saudi Pro League.

“I got a text through about five or 10 minutes ago from one of those contacts saying parties close to Al Ittihad are sure Salah is going to come, which I thought was quite strong.”

It has previously been suggested that Al Ittihad will bid as much as £129million for Salah. This is clearly a lot of money for a player who is now 31 years old, but whether it is enough to strike an agreement remains to be seen as Liverpool do not want to sell Salah under any circumstances.

Should Al Ittihad pull off a shock and manage to capture Salah, then he would reunite with former Liverpool team-mate Fabinho. He would also play alongside 2022 Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante.

