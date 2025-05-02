Liverpool can finally sign long-term target Morten Frendrup this summer as Genoa are ready to sell the impressive Danish midfielder, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Liverpool have been linked with Frendrup on numerous occasions as they have repeatedly sent scouts to analyse his performances. The Reds have now been handed a boost as Genoa have made a clear decision to sell the 24-year-old ahead of next season.

Despite the fact Frendrup’s contract runs until June 2028, Genoa have chosen to cash in on him with the aim of securing at least €30million (£26m / $34m). The Italian outfit previously rejected a €25m (£21m / $28m) offer from West Ham United for him last year.

Frendrup is ready for the next step in his career and is expected to join a top European club. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool are firmly in the mix, having monitored him closely for over a year as part of their defensive midfield search.

Indeed, Liverpool have sent club officials to watch him several times this season, and they have returned glowing reports.

Liverpool recruitment chiefs have been very impressed by Frendrup’s strong defensive stats, especially his tackles, interceptions and duels won.

The Denmark international leads the way in Serie A this season for tackles attempted (99) and tackles won (59).

Frendrup is seen as a serious target to strengthen Liverpool’s midfield options at a competitive price as Arne Slot looks to build on the club’s title-winning campaign.

TEAMtalk understands Liverpool will face competition for the former Brondby star, as other Premier League clubs are also keeping a close eye on the situation.

In Italy, Atalanta, Milan, Inter, and Fiorentina are all tracking Frendrup, too. These clubs are expected to make midfield changes in the summer and see the Genoa player as a valid target.

No final decision over his next move has been made yet, but one thing is certain: Frendrup will play his last games with Genoa in the coming weeks before starting an exciting new chapter in his career.

