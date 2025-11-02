Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to face Liverpool for the first time since his controversial move to Real Madrid over the summer, and says it will be difficult to play them “so soon.”

The 27-year-old, who is a product of the Reds’ academy, refused to pen a contract extension at Anfield and subsequently joined Los Blancos in June, after his deal expired.

Alexander-Arnold has made five appearances for Real Madrid so far, but has been on the bench for their last two LaLiga matches after he suffered a hamstring injury.

Xabi Alonso’s side face Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday, and the right-back is in contention to start the fixture against his former side.

Ahead of the match, Alexander-Arnold admitted that it will be “difficult” but he is “excited” to play at Anfield, even if the supporters boo him should he feature.

“When the draw was announced, I think everyone kind of knew it was going to happen, it was destined for that fixture to come,” Alexander-Arnold said in an interview with Amazon Prime Sport.

“Obviously, they’re a top team, so I knew at some point I’d end up going back there or playing against Liverpool. It’s happening so soon. Mixed emotions. I think it’ll be a very, very difficult game but one that I’m excited for.”

Alexander-Arnold also said he would not celebrate if he scored against Liverpool, while insisting that his affection for Liverpool won’t change.

“Whatever way I’m received is the decision of the fans. I’ll always love the club, I’ll always be a fan of the club,” he added.

“I’ll always be thankful for the opportunities and the things we achieved together – they’ll live with me forever.

“No matter what, my feelings won’t change towards Liverpool. I’ve got memories there that will last me a lifetime and, no matter how I’m received, that won’t change.”

Will Alexander-Arnold be booed at Anfield?

Liverpool have been in uncharacteristically poor form of late, losing six of their last eight matches, which has put some pressure on manager Arne Slot.

They did bounce back with a 2-0 home win over Aston Villa on Saturday though, so they will come into the huge Real Madrid clash in good spirits.

In the Champions League, they have won two and lost one of their first three games, leaving them 10th in the table. A win over Los Blancos would significantly boost their chances of automatic qualification to the knockout stages, for which you must finish in the top eight.

As for Alexander-Arnold, he remains a big part of Madrid’s future plans but he is yet to register a goal contribution since the start of the 2025/26 campaign.

Assists in particular were a huge part of his game at Liverpool and he will be desperate to get one at Anfield on Tuesday.

But it would also be a huge call for Alonso to throw him into his starting XI for the clash against his former side, as there will be a lot of focus and pressure on his performance.

Federico Valverde has started as a right-back in recent matches for Real Madrid and it will be interesting to see if Alonso sticks with that on Tuesday.

Should Alexander-Arnold get on the pitch, the reception he receives from the Liverpool faithful may well be a negative one. He’s well aware of that, but won’t let that impact on his feelings for the club who turned him into the player he is today.

