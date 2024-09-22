Trent Alexander-Arnold breaks silence on Liverpool contract saga amid Real Madrid interest

Liverpool star Trent Alexander Arnold has spoken about his future aims at Anfield amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding his contract situation.

The England international’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season and talks have been held over an extension, but as yet it remains unsigned.

That has prompted speculation that Alexander-Arnold could leave Liverpool, with Real Madrid very interested in securing his services on a free transfer.

Carlo Ancelotti is a big admirer of the dynamic right-back but the Reds will do all they can to tie him down to a new deal before January, when Real Madrid will be able to open talks with Alexander-Arnold over a pre-contract agreement.

Following Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, Alexander-Arnold was asked about his future at Liverpool and he made it clear that he sees his future with the club, but fell short of completely ruling out an exit.

“I have always said I want to captain the club. That is a goal of mine, whether that happens is out of my hands,” said Alexander-Arnold.

“I want to be a Liverpool player this season (as a minimum) is what I will say.”

Real Madrid are in contact with Alexander-Arnold’s agents

When what was the most significant part of his decision-making process, Alexander-Arnold added: “The most important thing is always trophies. I want to win trophies.

“We were close to the title last season and we got a cup. The (quadruple) was on for a while I suppose.

“This season we are looking really good, it is still early days, but we need a lot of consistency. It will be difficult but we are looking to win as many trophies as we can.”

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan exclusively revealed earlier this week that Real Madrid have been in ‘constant contact’ with Alexander-Arnold’s representatives as they try to lure him to the Bernabeu.

But we understand that Alexander-Arnold is happy at Anfield and is fully focused on making Arne Slot’s tenure a successful one.

Whether he pens a new deal before January remains to be seen but Liverpool will do all they can to tie down his long-term future.

Liverpool eye new left-back, prepare mammoth Wirtz bid

Meanwhile, Liverpool are keen to bring in a new full-back but on the left side, as Slot wants more competition for Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that the Reds admire Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and they could make a move for him in the January window.

Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked with Kerkez but their interest is thought to have cooled, leaving Liverpool as favourites to sign him.

The Reds are also very interested in Bayer Leverkusen superstar Florian Wirtz and according to reports, are willing to match his €120m (£100.6m; $134m) price tag.

Real Madrid are Liverpool’s biggest rivals in the race for Wirtz but Manchester City can’t be ruled out yet either, as Pep Guardiola is a big fan of the German international.

IN FOCUS: Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool

