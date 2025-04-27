Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed the celebrations inside the Liverpool dressing room after their Premier League title triumph, but it is very likely that he will soon be off to Real Madrid despite Cody Gakpo sending him a public message to stay at Anfield.

Liverpool clinched the Premier League title this season with a comprehensive 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday. Alexander-Arnold started the match at right-back, as the Merseyside club drew level with bitter rivals Manchester United on 20 league titles.

While it was a day of celebration for Liverpool players and fans, the uncertainty over the future of Alexander-Arnold remains.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and no new deal is in place at the moment.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk were in a similar position not so long ago, but the Egyptian forward and the Dutch central defender both have put pen to paper on new deals and have extended their contracts at Anfield.

With every passing day, it is becoming more and more evident that Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool as a free agent and join Madrid.

Los Blancos tried to sign the Liverpool right-back in the January transfer window with a bid that was turned down.

Madrid are reported to be confident of securing the services of Alexander-Arnold this summer.

There are even talks that the Spanish giants could offer Liverpool a small fee to sign him in time for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup that starts in June.

Whatever happens in the coming weeks remains to be seen, but, for now, Alexander-Arnold is celebrating Liverpool’s title success in style.

It is the second time that the 26-year-old defender has won the Premier League title with his boyhood club Liverpool, and he has posted a video on X that shows him celebrating the success with his teammates.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool teammate, Gakpo, has made it clear that he would like the defender to stay.

Speaking to LFCTV after the game against Spurs, Gakpo said: “I think the group didn’t change much from last season, so now you can build on the team as well.

“Now with Mo and Virgil staying – and hopefully Trent as well – then you can keep building on that team for many years to come.”

What has been recently said about Alexander-Arnold’s future

While Alexander-Arnold himself has refused to confirm which club he will play for next season, all recent talks suggest that he will join Madrid as a free agent.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein said in a Q&A that Alexander-Arnold “is expected to join Real Madrid as a free agent”.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has said on his YouTube channel: “What I can tell you on Trent Alexander-Arnold is the situation is still exactly the same between Trent, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

“The deal for Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid is at the final stages. Just waiting for the formal steps, just waiting to sign all the contracts, just waiting to complete all the documents.

“So that’s the direction of the story – Real Madrid. At the moment no changes in the conversation or situation with Liverpool.”

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson does not expect Alexander-Arnold to make a U-turn over his decision to join Madrid.

Robinson told Football Insider: “No, there’s no chance. It’s kite-flying journalism, there’s absolutely no chance.

“We heard Mo Salah was going to sign, that came out, then we heard that Virgil van Dijk was going to sign, and that came out.

“With Trent, there’s not been a dicky bird. He’s gone, it’s done, and I told you that in January.

“He’d upset a lot of people in Madrid if that was the case; there have been handshakes and agreements in place, it would be one of the biggest U-turns I’ve ever seen.

“There’s no way Trent is coming back, that ship has sailed and everyone at Liverpool knows it.”

