Liverpool have been urged to finalise a swift deal with Real Madrid for Trent Alexander-Arnold as outspoken pundit Richard Keys thinks the saga is becoming a big ‘distraction’.

Liverpool have been largely brilliant this season, transitioning quickly under new head coach Arne Slot and going top of both the Premier League and Champions League standings. The Reds have put themselves in a great position to win the Premier League title as Manchester City are off the pace.

Liverpool’s form is even more impressive considering the fact Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk are all able to speak with interested clubs about a transfer, as their contracts expire in the summer.

Slot and the Liverpool players have not let this issue affect their performances, until Sunday.

Alexander-Arnold had a day to forget as he put in a poor display during the 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Anfield.

The right-back was caught out defensively but, more worryingly, was worse in possession – an area where he is normally so reliable.

Sacked Sky Sports presenter Keys has now weighed in on the situation, telling Liverpool to ‘get the deal done’ so all parties can move on.

“As for TAA. There’s not a lot more to say? His performance proved that Liverpool should take Madrid’s £20m and settle the on-off transfer saga surrounding him. Clearly he’s leaving – so bring the issue to a head,” he wrote on his blog (via the Daily Mirror).

“Never mind all the sentimental mis-guided nonsense being spouted by Liverpool pundits who should know better – get the deal done.

“Believe me – Liverpool’s season is not going to hinge on whether a bang ordinary ‘defender’ stays or goes.

“I’m not saying he isn’t a good player – I just think his skill set is better suited to Madrid. Defending is not his strength. And the debate is a distraction.”

Liverpool still hope to keep Alexander-Arnold

As Keys alludes to, Madrid recently made a £20m bid for Alexander-Arnold as they try to speed up his capture. It was swiftly rejected by Liverpool though as the Reds value him far higher, even though his contract is running down.

Recent reports in the Spanish press claim Alexander-Arnold’s switch to the La Liga giants is simply a ‘matter of time’.

TEAMtalk understands Liverpool have put their best offer on the table and are waiting for the England star’s response.

Liverpool still have not received official communication from Alexander-Arnold whether he will stay or join Madrid. Liverpool do not want to get into games and sources suggest they could set a timeline for the player to make a final decision by.

There is mutual respect between Alexander-Arnold and the club but Anfield chiefs need to know if they should start planning for life without the playmaker.

Liverpool news: Postecoglou makes Salah claim; Newcastle swoop

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou has claimed that Salah’s form would dip if he joined struggling Tottenham Hotspur.

“Mo is a world-class player, but if you put him in our team now I’m not sure he’ll have that same level of performance because of the situation we’re in as a group,” Postecoglou told a press conference.

“His attacking play, who do you need? You need a team that’s kind of in good form, creating opportunities, playing on the front foot, and having a really solid foundation of a defence that is cohesive. None of these things exist at the moment.”

One player who is almost guaranteed to leave Liverpool this year is goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Transfer reporter Ben Jacobs, who regularly contributes at TEAMtalk, has revealed that Kelleher is someone Newcastle United ‘really like’.

Chelsea have also been linked with the shot-stopper, but Newcastle are more likely to enter talks for his signature.

